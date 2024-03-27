Howl at the moon with Thirsty Dog Solar Eclipse Vienna lager | Phil Your Glass

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company co-owner John Najeway eyes Solar Eclipse Vienna lager labels being fixed to moving along the canning line on March 21.

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company is at it again.

If there’s a special occasion, co-owner John Najeway has a tap for it. “We’ve done a lot of beers over the years for special occasions,” said Najeway, whose craft brewery has bottled, canned and kegged special brews for the former West Point Market’s 75th anniversary, the 175th anniversary of the Akron Beacon Journal, as well as the bicentennial celebrations for the cities of Barberton and Cuyahoga Falls, to name just a few.

More: Want to toast the eclipse? These Ohio breweries are offering eclipse-themed beers

“As you know, the beverage industry is all about celebrations,” Najeway said.

During the solar eclipse on April 8, Ohio will be in the path of totality for the first time in 200 years. The nearly three minutes of total darkness will give many Northeast Ohioans a reason to toast.

"I think the solar eclipse being a once-in-a-lifetime event crossing through Ohio, we needed to celebrate it,” Najeway said.

Najeway got together with his brewers and came up with Thirsty Dog Solar Eclipse Vienna-style lager. They originally planned to make a single batch of the beer; however, as word got out, one batch quickly became six.

Thirsty Dog’s Solar Eclipse Vienna lager comes in 12-ounce cans as well as draft.

“We made around 1,200 cases when you consider all of the kegs that are going out statewide from Cincinnati, Toledo and Youngstown," Najeway said.

The beer is impeccably balanced with beautiful burnt orange hues in the glass. It was a refreshing and welcome respite for this wine enthusiast on the two occasions that I tasted it. Not too hoppy with just the right amount of toasted pecan and fresh-baked bread notes, and only 5% alcohol.

The colorful cans depicting the sun slipping behind the full moon will definitely be a collectible keepsake as well.

Now, let's all raise our glasses − beer, wine, and the ones we use to protect our eyes.

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company co-owner John Najeway takes cell phone video of the Solar Eclipse Vienna lager rolling off the canning line on March 21.

You can find the Solar Eclipse lager on tap at Thirsty Dog TapHouse and Thirsty Dog Sour Haus, as well as in the Merriman Valley at Papa Joe’s, The Merchant Tavern and Noisy Oyster Pub. Watch parties at the Akron Art Museum and Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls will also have it on tap. Others carrying it on tap include Beau’s Grille in Fairlawn and Hudson’s Restaurant & Catering in Hudson.

Six-pack 12-ounce cans can be purchased at all Acme, Giant Eagle, Heinen's, and Buehler’s locations for $12.99.

Send me an email at philyourglass@gmail.com with any wine questions and follow me on Instagram @pmasturzo_philyourglass

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Thirsty Dog debuts special beer for total solar eclipse April 8