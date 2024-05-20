Howell student earns full-ride scholarship to Hawaii after JROTC work

HOWELL — Noah Flores, a senior at Howell High School, is headed to the University of Hawaii on a full-ride scholarship this fall, thanks to a prestigious national scholarship through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corp he earned working with the school’s Air Force JROTC.

The scholarship comes with an annual book stipend, a monthly stipend, and summer training cruises with naval officers to gain on-the-job experience. He plans to major in marine biology.

“I’ve been interested in the Navy since my sophomore year in high school,” Flores says. “It’s always been my goal to (serve) in the military.”

To qualify for the scholarship, Flores had to meet the required SAT/ACT score, complete multiple interviews with various military personnel and civilian workers, and be deemed medically qualified by the U.S. Department of Defense. He also considered Ohio State University, but selected Hawaii because it gives him greater access to marine studies.

“I’ve always loved the water and am fascinated about (things) that live deep in the ocean,” Flores said. “(Hawaii) was on my bucket list of places to travel so I can knock that off my list.”

Upon graduation with a bachelor’s degree, Flores will become a second lieutenant officer in the U.S. Navy. After bootcamp, he hopes to become a naval pilot. His experience in JROTC should also qualify him for a higher salary once he finishes his undergraduate coursework.

Earning the prestigious scholarship is a testament to Flores’ character, dedication and leadership, according to Chief Master Stg. Jeffrey Bundy of the U.S. Air Force. Bundy is an HHS senior aerospace science instructor.

"We are confident that he will excel in his future endeavors and uphold the values of our unit and the military. This scholarship is an incredible opportunity for Cadet Flores to further develop his skills and make a significant impact as a future naval officer."

Flores said his experience in JROTC has helped him become more disciplined at school and in life, and has given him leadership skills he can use forever.

“I really wanted to have that discipline because I think it gives me something that some other (high school students) may not have,” Flores said. “I’m fortunate.”

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell student earns full-ride scholarship to Hawaii after JROTC work