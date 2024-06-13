Howell man will explore 'psychiatric defense' in mother's stabbing death, lawyer says

FREEHOLD - The attorney for a Howell man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his mother told a judge Wednesday he will explore a psychiatric defense for his client, who has had worsening mental health problems since a dirt-bike accident put him in a coma nine years ago.

Defense attorney Michael Pappa, who represents 24-year-old Robert Parody, said his client consents to being detained at the Monmouth County Jail to await trial in the murder last week of his 61-year-old mother, Loretta Parody.

Authorities allege the son fatally stabbed his mother in her bed about 1 a.m. on June 3 in the family's home on Porter Road in Howell.

At what was to be a hearing to determine if Parody would remain in jail without bail, Matthew Bogner, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, asked Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley to order the defendant's incarceration, saying he posed a danger to the community.

Pappa headed off the hearing by saying his client agreed to be detained. The defense attorney said he wanted to present the other side of the story.

"The circumstances are, without a doubt, the saddest that I've been involved with in my 40 years as a lawyer,'' Pappa told the judge.

"There is a profound sense of grief and mental anguish in the Parody family, Robert included,'' Pappa told the judge, saying that the defendant's father and sister wanted to send a message to the defendant "of love and great concern for his well-being.''

Pappa went on to say that while his client has no record of violent acts, he does have a history of mental illness that began about nine years ago, when a dirt-bike accident left him in a coma for a few days.

"Since then, his family would say that he's no longer been the same,'' Pappa said. "He was no longer his normal self.''

Pappa said he learned that his client's mental condition worsened as time went by, despite efforts by mental-health professionals to treat him.

Parody has undergone treatment by psychiatrists, psychologists, infectious disease specialists, neurologists and specialists, Pappa said.

"Doctors have experimented with different combinations of medications over the years, looking for improvement, but nothing has worked for an extended period of time,'' Pappa said.

"We will be exploring a psychiatric defense, once we have collected and reviewed Robert's treatment records for the past nine years,'' the defense attorney said.

Parody appeared almost catatonic at the hearing.

The proceeding began virtually, with the defendant appearing in court over a Zoom link.

While the hearing was proceeding on the Zoom platform, the judge repeatedly explained Parody's rights to him and asked him if he understood them.

Parody would hang his head, and offer no response except for incomprehensible mumblings after much hesitation.

After repeated attempts to elicit comprehensible responses from the defendant, O'Malley ordered that he be brought to her courtroom in person in order to continue the proceeding.

Once he arrived, and the judge again asked him if he understood his rights, Parody shook his head and again hesitated for a while before responding, "Sure.''

Police documents reported that someone identified as "Witness 1'' called 911 on the morning of the stabbing and reported she was awakened by the victim's screams and then saw the victim and Robert Parody struggling over a knife.

It was revealed in court Wednesday that Witness 1 is the defendant's sister.

She told police she saw her her mother bleeding before her mother brought the knife into the kitchen and then collapsed on the floor of the foyer, according to an affidavit of probable cause to charge Robert Parody with his mother's murder.

When police arrived, the victim was still alive and told the officers that her son told her he was sorry before he stabbed her in the chest, the affidavit said.

The victim, a real estate agent at Century 21 in Brick, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she succumbed to the stab wound at 4:44 a.m. the same day.

O'Malley scheduled a pre-indictment conference for Parody for Aug. 1.

