Howell man drowns at Manchester's Heritage Minerals site

MANCHESTER- A 33-year-old man from Howell Township drowned in a lake on the Heritage Mineral property Saturday morning, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Edwin Toro-Mejia, "unlawfully" visited the privately owned 7000-acre tract of land and attempted to swim in the lake with others including family around 9:30 a.m., police said.

Toro-Mejia and a juvenile family member were attempting to cross Crystal Lake when Toro-Mejia appeared to suffer from a muscle cramp in his leg and went into distress roughly 30 yards from the shoreline, according to police.

Family members went to the aid of Toro-Mejia who eventually went underwater and disappeared in the current, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the drowning was accidental.

Toro-Mejia is not the first person to drown swimming at the Heritage Mineral site. In 2020, a 62-year-old from Howell died when his all-terrain vehicle sunk in Crystal Lake, and in 2021 a 22-year-old Bergen County man drowned at Crystal Lake.

Police Chief Antonio Ellis stated in a press release that "the Manchester Township Police Department would like to remind the public that the Heritage Minerals or 'ASARCO' site is private property. It is closed for recreational and/or other use and it is a criminal offense to enter or remain on the property. In the interest of public safety, the Manchester Township Police urges everyone to obey the 'No Trespassing' signs posted at the site. Trespassers are subject to substantial fines and penalties up to and including incarceration for being on the property."

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com @CharlesDayeAPP

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Howell NJ man drowns at Manchester's Heritage Minerals site