Howell finds another way to secure parking for Depot Lot

HOWELL — Howell City Council has gone another route to secure parking for its Depot Lot Project, approving a resolution to purchase land from the state instead of leasing property from the Carnegie Library.

The resolution passed unanimously Monday, June 10, to buy state-owned property west of the Depot and north of Wetmore Street for $140,000. The property will provide 120 parking spaces, adding to the 78 available on Wetmore.

“This is currently excess property owned by the state,” said City Manager Erv Suida.

A rendering of the future Howell Depot Lot and Walnut Street Improvement Project.

The city originally attempted to buy land from the Howell Carnegie District Library, but the agreement fell through after the library rejected a $600,000 purchase agreement and the city rejected the library’s counteroffer of a lease.

Some residents approached council with concerns about the new spots Monday.

Laura Mueller and Jason Goldie worried about eight parking spaces that directly face a large window in their home. Mueller was also concerned that green space and historic trees will be cut down for the project.

“We're not only going to (have) to deal with light pollution from parking lot lights, but also if you occupy the parking lots for all times of night, which could be late in the evening, with sound and the like,” Goldie said. “I think, it's a reasonable request to ask you to remove those eight spots."

Other concerns focused on increased traffic on Wetmore, particularly during events like the Howell Farmers Market, the Festival of Lights and Melon Fest.

Council unanimously approved a design and engineering proposal for the Depot Lot Project from Hubbell Roth and Clark for roughly $498,000 in February, taking a significant step forward. The project is expected to include an 80-by-160-foot pavilion for outdoor markets and special events, a 60-by-120-foot seasonal ice rink, a splash pad, a large above-ground fire pit and public seating.

Council has worked with HRC on the project since 2022. The city has secured roughly $2.75 million in funding, including two grants: $750,000 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and an additional $2 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Project construction isn’t expected to begin until 2025.

Meanwhile, the city has hoped to develop a purchase agreement for the vacant library property since 2013. That property is adjacent to the Depot Lot — north of West Clinton Street, east of North Center Street and south of Wetmore Street.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Mayor Bob Ellis, who also serves on the Library Board, said in February the organization doesn’t seem motivated to sell, and councilmembers were wary of a proposed 20-year lease.

At one point, tensions between the two boards were so high, Howell City Council asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to remove a library board member for his alleged conduct and comments made toward a councilmember in October 2023.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell finds another way to secure parking for Depot Lot