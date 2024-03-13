Howards Grove school board candidates introduce themselves ahead of general election

SHEBOYGAN — Bypassing the primary, four candidates remain to fill the two School District of Howards Grove Board of Education positions up for election this April.

Courtney Athorp, Brandon Suemnicht, Janina Siemers and Dave Loomis all received more votes than Nicole Schumacher and Debbie Knoener in February to advance to the general election. Loomis beat Schumacher with just five votes.

The two candidates who receive the most votes April 2 will serve three-year terms on the board.

Sheboygan Press asked candidates about themselves, their connection to the district, representation and more. Their answers are below and were lightly edited for grammar and style.

Meet the candidates

Courtney Athorp

Name: Courtney Athorp

Age: 46

Occupation: Data and instructional coach for Sheboygan Area School District

Education: Masters in educational leadership; administration and curriculum instructor; Holy Family College

Have you attended Howards Grove schools, had children who attended Howards Grove schools, and/or worked in the district? The Athorp family has more than 165 years in the Howards Grove Community. While I did not grow up in Howards Grove, I have lived here the past 14 years. My husband, Trever Athorp, graduated from Howards Grove in 1996. Just recently (2023), my daughter, Mary Athorp, graduated from Howards Grove High School. Currently, my son, John Athorp (2026), attends Howards Grove High School. In addition, I have had the privilege of teaching in Howards Grove for six years (2017-2023). I served as an eighth-grade English and Language Arts teacher, summer school principal, and coach.

What makes you a good candidate for school board? My role as a data and instructional coach in the Sheboygan Area School District has trained me to evaluate and improve school data outcomes, curriculum implementation and instructional practices. These components are the heart of quality schools. As a board member, I would enjoy offering those insights to help the Howards Grove School District grow in its ability to offer students the best possible academic experience and success. The education of a child is a result of the collaboration and cooperation of the student, the parents, the school and the community; I would like to be a part of that.

What are the most important challenges facing Howards Grove schools? If elected, how will you address them? Three areas of concern within the HGSD are budget constraints, lack of professional staff (as a result of budget cuts), and class offerings. Many districts across the state have had to make tough decisions to keep their school doors open, and HG is not different. As a school board member, I would like to get information out to our communities and local representatives that the current state school funding is leaving districts in difficult positions. I would also like to offer my expertise as a data and instructional coach to help develop and implement a richer curriculum within the HGSD.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? Education is the door to opportunity, and schools have the privilege to share that with all students. Meeting the needs of a diverse community of learners comes through a thoughtful and reflective curriculum. A curriculum rich in diversity and cultural content provides a broader perspective of the world. Professional development on cultural and societal differences also helps staff develop an understanding and a way to incorporate that into their lessons and interactions with students. In addition, schools need to look to close the knowledge gap and that can be addressed with rich tier 2 and 3 intervention.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? I do support accurate, evidence-based district curricula. As technology and science continue to improve, more and more studies are providing insight to how the learning brain works. I feel it is important to provide professional development to the HGSD staff to stay informed on those best practices and curriculum. The current district policy also has that any curriculum may be viewed by a parent or guardian, so this is where they, too, can participate in and have a voice in what is being offered to their children in school.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Howards Grove School District? When looking at the current school funding situation, Howards Grove will have to look at how to continue to provide for the students with less staff and money. There are two ways to fix this issue: advocate for a change in state school funding policies or go to taxpayers. Since 2009, the general school district's revenue per pupil has lagged inflation by more than $3,000 per pupil (Files, 2023). While districts did receive $325 per pupil increase this year on the state level, it won’t nearly cover the difference districts need to stay operating. Something has to change.

Brandon Suemnicht

Name: Brandon Suemnicht

Age: 36

Occupation: Account director

Education: : Bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Have you attended Howards Grove schools, had children who attended Howards Grove schools, and/or worked in the district? I currently work for the district as the JV boys’ basketball coach

What makes you a good candidate for school board? As an individual who spends quite a bit of time in the community and schools coaching our student-athletes, I have had the opportunity to speak with community members and listen to their concerns for our schools and students. I can bring a fresh perspective and innovative, fiscally responsible ideas to the district. I want to keep a student-first mindset for overall well-being and work with my peers to bring some of the best in the state educational opportunities to our students.

What are the most important challenges facing Howards Grove schools? If elected, how will you address them? Some challenges the school district is facing are the operating budget for the referendum, the inability to hire and retain educators with extensive experience in the classroom, and our declining student enrollment. If elected, we will take an extensive look at the true needs the district has with the referendum and what we need to consider as “potentials for the future.” We also need to focus on retaining staff who provide valuable and enduring education to our students. We need to provide educational opportunities to our students that make Howards Grove a destination for children to receive their education.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? I will visit the classrooms and get to know the students and teachers. I want them to know that I can be approached with any concerns they have and follow through with those concerns. Teachers will be able to communicate their visions and goals and I will encourage them to come forward with the ideas so we can promote diversity in the classroom. Parents and community members provide vital input into what is expected in the schools and I will do my best to reach out to leaders and professionals within the community to better meet the expectations of our community.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? General growth and development curriculum is appropriate in school settings. If students have specific questions related to their own individual health, this student will likely be better served by a professional such as a medical provider, who has better knowledge and guidance.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Howards Grove School District? We need to make it a priority to keep exceptional educators in our district. To do so, we need to provide fair wages to our teachers and support staff. We should provide classes and community-based job opportunities to students that can help them grow and gain work experience whether they choose to move on to a two- or four-year college or choose to enter the work-force in trades or other careers. The district should also consider applying for grants that will help offset the costs of programming already provided in the district or grants for new programming.

Janina Siemers

Name: Janina Siemers

Age: 52

Occupation: Dairy farmer

Education: University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, 1993, bachelor's degree in business management and organizational behavior and minor computer science

Have you attended Howards Grove schools, had children who attended Howards Grove schools, and/or worked in the district? Born and raised in Elk Grove, California, I attended public schools K-12. When it was time for our children to go to school, we knew that the School District of Howards Grove was the best place to send our two sons. Our oldest son graduated in 2014 and youngest in 2018. They both had many great opportunities and experiences while attending school in Howards Grove. I’ve dedicated 22 years to our schools from many different levels and believe I’m uniquely qualified to serve our community. I am committed to our students and continuing to build the excellence that is the foundation of our district. I’m dedicated to collaborating with you as we pursue the brightest future for all the students in our community.

What makes you a good candidate for school board? As a first-generation American, my parents instilled in me that an education is a privilege and critical to everything I have been able to do. Education is the key to success for every single child, and I want every child to get an outstanding education. That is why I want to continue to serve. As a member of the school board, I have had the opportunity to share my business and life experiences to benefit my community.

From my involvement in the schools, as a parent and community member, I formed a long-lasting bond with the schools and the education of the students of our future. I am committed to our students and continuing to build the excellence that is the foundation of our district. I am dedicated to collaborating with you as we pursue an even brighter future for all the students in our community.

What are the most important challenges facing Howards Grove schools? If elected, how will you address them? Currently, the state of public school education is challenging. From the financial crisis to balancing a budget with minimal new funding from the state is incredibly difficult for all involved. We need to provide the best educational opportunities to all students in a safe, caring and positive learning environment. Another challenge is the current trends of student learning gaps, as well as supporting students who are in advanced curriculums. Employee retention and compensation are what drive a district. Without having great staff and offering a great compensation package, it is difficult to retain the best to serve our students.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? A great school-community relationship generates a sense of belonging among students, teachers, parents, guardians and community members. It increases student learning opportunities while creating an inclusive learning environment. On top of that, it creates a great sense of responsibility for all stakeholders. This is because all community members understand they play a vital role in the learning of pupils.

Having transparent and consistent communication throughout the district, to our students, staff, parents, guardians and the community.

We are so fortunate to have incredible positive community support throughout the district from sporting events, band/choir concerts, fundraisers, and supporting the Middle School Referendum. We are so privileged to be a part of the School District of Howards Grove.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? The Department of Public Instruction is who sets the policies for all public schools in Wisconsin. When it is a curricula suggestion or a policy implementation, that is to be left to the professionals who understand public education and it is important to have those conversations with our school administration and our professional teaching staff. I believe all schools need to be safe and welcoming for all students.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Howards Grove School District? School funding is limited to the funds that are received per pupil from the state. There needs to be a clearly stated mission and vision of the district’s strategic plan to prioritize the needs of the students, the district and staff. Student achievement and Financial Responsibility need to be defined by planning and preparing the needs of the district. Setting education and instructional priorities, how are we going to fund these priorities, implementing the plan and making sure it is a sustainable and effect model for all the students of the district.

Dave Loomis

Name: Dave Loomis

Age: 48

Occupation: Human resources

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Have you attended Howards Grove schools, had children who attended Howards Grove schools, and/or worked in the district? I grew up in Madison so I did not have the opportunity to attend Howards Grove schools, however, my children have enjoyed the benefit of attending Howards Grove schools. My oldest son, Drew, graduated from Howards Grove High School in 2022, my son Max is currently a sophomore in the high school and my daughter Anna is in the seventh grade at the middle school. I have been on the Board of Education since September 2019.

What are the most important challenges facing Howards Grove schools? If elected, how will you address them? The most pressing issues facing Howards Grove schools includes budget constraints, attracting and retaining faculty and staff, and engaging students with diverse needs. As a board member, I will work with the administration to balance the budget. I will also be a vocal advocate for schools with our legislature to effect change in how the state funds schools. Beyond funding, we must also reduce the number of unfunded mandates handed down by the state which continue to exacerbate an already tenuous situation. As to attracting and retaining our staff, I will work with the administration to ensure our schools offer competitive wages and benefits and provide a culture in which our faculty and staff know they are appreciated and supported. And, to engage our students with diverse needs I will provide support to the work the administration has begun around restorative discipline, which helps meet our students where they are at and provides them with a safe and supportive learning environment.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? I think the most important thing I can do when trying to ensure I represent the needs of all key stakeholders is to listen. I have made it a point to be available to students, staff, parents and community members to hear what is on their minds. Unfortunately, no one can make everyone happy, but I believe we have the best chance to provide a safe and effective learning environment for our students if we start by listening. From there, I have and will continue to leverage what I learn from listening to guide the way I vote on the decisions that face the board. And finally, I will seek feedback so I can either verify that I have effectively represented the voice of our key stakeholders, or if in that feedback I learn I may have missed representing the various voices from within our community, I will take steps to adjust my approach to better align with the community’s needs.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? When it comes to our curriculum, regardless of the subject, I first look to the Department of Public Instruction to understand the standards that are required of our schools. Once we have verified that any proposed curriculum is aligned to these state standards, I then look to our educators for their input on what is needed within our schools to be responsive to the needs of our students. It is important that we equip our teachers with the tools and resources to provide an effective education for all students and by ensuring alignment with DPI standards and the needs of our students as identified by those who work most closely with them.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Howards Grove School District? Howards Grove, like most schools across Wisconsin, is facing a budget crisis. Our state legislature has deprioritized education. Our per-pupil spending has not kept up with the rate of inflation, and this, coupled with our legislature’s steady stream of unfunded mandates, has resulted in our diminished capacity to meet the needs of our students. As we have had to make real budget cuts, we have focused on maintaining lower class sizes in our elementary and middle schools. I believe lower class sizes allow our students to receive the individualized attention they need to find success as students. We have also prioritized maintaining programming for our students, but have taken a hard look at how to trim our budget in those places where we can maintain programming while reducing costs. Finally, we have worked to reduce overhead; this includes the elimination of two administrative positions. We have asked our remaining administrators to take on more. These have not been easy decisions, but ensuring our students continue to have access to individualized attention as well as a variety of programs to meet them where they are at is important to me.

