Howard University nursing ceremony cut short when venue reaches capacity

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An awards ceremony for Howard University nursing students ended ahead of schedule Thursday night when the venue reached capacity.

Students, families and friends started filing into Cramton Auditorium to celebrate graduates of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences (CNAHS). The honors and awards ceremony, which is separate from the university’s commencement, was meant to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with 2024 graduates walking across the stage, receiving their diploma covers and hearing from a keynote speaker.

Certain high-achieving students also were going to receive awards, honors and other recognitions.

Trailer gets stuck under DC bridge

The ceremony’s website said that the auditorium could accommodate three to four guests per graduate and that seating would run on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lydia Sermons, a spokeswoman with the university, noted that this is the largest graduating class in the college’s history, causing the auditorium to fill beyond capacity.

University officials had to stop letting people in to comply with the auditorium’s fire code.

The ceremony started, but was abruptly interrupted after someone broke a glass window or door. A video posted on X showed the shattered glass, with celebratory balloons floating nearby. It was captioned “Boo!…hundreds of pissed off families…fights…broken class…graduates walked out…ceremony canceled #HowardUniversity.”

After some concerns, officials decided to stop the program.

The ceremony was rescheduled for Saturday, May 11 at the Capital One Arena following Howard University’s main graduation commencement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.