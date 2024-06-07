Howard-Suamico Superintendent Damian LaCroix reflects on 19 years in the position

After 19 years in the position, Howard-Suamico School District superintendent Damian LaCroix is retiring.

LaCroix announced his retirement at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year; his last day is June 30. Mark Smith, who is currently deputy superintendent, will succeed him as superintendent.

LaCroix comes from a family of educators, who inspired him to join the profession. After serving as a high school principal at Pulaski High School, LaCroix moved to Howard-Suamico in 2002. He was principal of Suamico Elementary School for three years before becoming superintendent in 2005. For one year, all four of LaCroix's kids were students at Suamico Elementary while he served as principal.

LaCroix’s retirement marks a 33-year long career in education. He looks forward to more time with his wife and children, visiting national parks and working on a book about leadership.

“We say, education, or public education, in particular, is one of the most endearing and enduring professions,” LaCroix said in an interview. “That’s what gets me up early and keeps me up late.”

LaCroix was named Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year in 2017. His 19 years saw a national pandemic and the start of several new programs at HSSD, including a food pantry and digital transformation program.

LaCroix partnered with community to start food pantry

When asked what he was proudest of during his tenure, LaCroix immediately had an answer: the Giving Tree food pantry.

The idea grew out of the strategic teaching process shortly after LaCroix became superintendent. The Green Bay Community Church built an addition to its campus to create a space for the food pantry, complete with walk-in freezer, storage space and offices for social workers.

As superintendent, LaCroix has tried to ramp up community partnerships, but highlighted the Green Bay Community Church partnership as a "game-changer." The pantry also runs a holiday store, where families can pay a nominal price to purchase gifts for their children, and a back-to-school event that provides school supplies. In 2023, the store provided 255 families with holiday gifts and 505 families with school supply items.

In the early years of the Giving Tree pantry, LaCroix recalled overhearing a child at the back-to-school event who had just received a new backpack.

"He said: 'This is the greatest day of my life,'" LaCroix remembered. "On the one hand, I felt like that was tragic, right, that a backpack would compel an elementary child to say this was the greatest day of their life. But I also felt so proud and grateful that we were in a school system and a community that was responding to the need."

Inheriting a volatile district, LaCroix sought stability

Before 2005, HSSD had seen four superintendents in five years.

"The board was in a state of semi-dysfunction, our staff was disillusioned, and our community was distrustful," LaCroix said. The district had recently lost two referendums and was on the verge of losing the third.

LaCroix credits the stabilization of the district to a system adopted by his predecessor called "policy governance." The system originated in Atlanta and aims to clearly define the roles of the school board compared to the superintendent. LaCroix rarely wonders about the extent of his jurisdiction or his responsibilities, which he said has been key to the board running smoothly.

"It's the key thing that's allowed me to stay as superintendent for 19 years, when the national average is 2½ years," LaCroix said. "I really believe that part of our secret sauce over time is this governance model that pairs accountability for results and the authority to make decisions."

International Baccalaureate program, graduate profile aim to develop well-rounded students

After accreditation in April 2011, International Baccalaureate classes were offered at Bay Port High School that September. Like Advanced Placement classes, International Baccalaureate classes offer college credit after passing an exam. LaCroix said he is proud of a district that offers both AP and IB credits, something that was accomplished during his tenure.

The program also defines an International Baccalaureate-learner profile, which LaCroix said correlated with the HSSD graduate profile, which all students discuss. The graduate profile is a list of seven key characteristics the district aims to develop in students before they graduate. The top priority, as identified by the school board, is students who are solutionists and critical thinkers.

At an eighth-grade promotion ceremony LaCroix visited June 6, his last day with students, each incoming freshman identified the characteristic on the graduation profile that spoke to them the most. As they walked across the stage, the characteristic flashed on the screen, alongside a write-up by the student on why they chose that characteristic.

"It's very different than a number on a transcript. It's really: can you articulate how you're learning and growing in this field and the evidence that supports what you can bring to the table for an employer," LaCroix said.

In 2023, 50 students at Bay Port High School took International Baccalaureate exams; 90% of them earned a passing score and potentially qualified for college credit.

After loss of a teacher, LaCroix navigates COVID-19 pandemic with HSSD

In 2011, HSSD launched a digital transformation program as a charter member of the League of Innovative Schools. The League is a group of over 150 school districts nationwide that aims to spearhead new learning practices using technology.

Today, all K8 students in the district are equipped with iPads, and all high schoolers have MacBooks. While technology is not a solution, LaCroix said, it is a tool that can be used to create a dynamic learning environment and prepare students for future employment. The digital transformation program paid off when Gov. Tony Evers closed schools statewide in response to the pandemic in March 2020.

"When the pandemic hit, we were several years already into an environment where we were using technology as a tool," LaCroix added. "While nobody was prepared for necessarily learning from home, we were much better suited for that transition."

Despite this technical preparation, nobody was prepared for the loss of a teacher due to COVID-19. LaCroix recalled giving high school teacher Heidi Hussli her 15-year service award in August 2020; she died in September. Hussli was the first area schoolteacher to die from COVID-19 after schools reopened in the fall.

"Her loss was probably the hardest day (as superintendent)," LaCroix said. Hussli taught German at Bay Port High School.

After her death, LaCroix asked her family to use Hussli's mantra — "let's bring humanity back" — as part of the school district's theme for the next year. The pandemic had thrown the district into disagreements about masking policies, vaccinations and virtual learning.

"Out of tragedy came an opportunity for us to honor (Hussli's) life," LaCroix said. "In partnership with the family, we were able to play a leading role in challenging everyone within our learning community to step up and do their part to bring unity back ... at a time where on a national, regional, state and local level there was a lot of division."

The school district went to in-person learning in August 2020, then returned to virtual learning. LaCroix created a medical health advisory committee comprising parents, medical professionals and local leaders that made choices about returning to in-person learning.

Engagement surveys, listening sessions identified community needs

In partnership with the school board, LaCroix piloted a community engagement survey and community listening sessions in 2011. The listening sessions are held monthly by the board, and the survey is sent out every spring.

"We talk a lot about ... making the connection from the dining room to the board room to the classroom," LaCroix said. "For me, growing up in Wisconsin, when we had a family meeting we sat at the dining room table. We're trying to tap into the values of the dining room and transfer them so our policies reflect community values."

The survey and listening sessions are an essential part of staying connected to community values for LaCroix.

LaCroix's successor as superintendent, Smith, previously served as deputy superintendent. The two have been working together throughout the 2023-24 school year to ensure a smooth transition. LaCroix advised Smith to try to learn as many names as possible throughout the district.

"A lot of the advice (I've offered Smith) is to protect ... our caring learning community. It requires you to have a relational connection with as many people as possible," he said. "To know and call someone by their first name is a little thing that makes a really big difference to people."

