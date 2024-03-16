Howard student and volunteer wins $300 in Pay it Forward campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A student, employee, and volunteer at Howard College won $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Pam Callan, Provost at Howard College, nominated Betty Abella, a student and employee who came to San Angelo from Uganda in August 2022.

Callan said that Abella is a wonderful person who always has a smile on her face. She’s heavily involved in student government and volunteers widely.

“She immediately joined the Student Government Association, she’s now the President of the Student Government Association. She was inducted into the Honor Society and has a leadership role there,” said Callan. “She volunteers for every volunteer opportunity that both of those organizations participate in. She’s just a wonderful addition to our student body and our part-time workforce.”

Abella told KLST’s Senora Scott that she’s been blessed in her quest for an education in San Angelo.

“I’m from Uganda. I came here about two years ago in pursuit of an education,” said Abella. “I had originally found a sponsor that helped me get here, and that has been such a blessing. I have been trying to find other scholarships to help fund my education.”

When she finishes Howard College, Abella plans to pursue a degree in social work at Angelo State University.

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

