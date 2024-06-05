Howard Police say dozens victimized by Owings Mills man indicted on peeping tom charges

Jun. 5—An Owings Mills man was indicted last month on 68 charges of illegally recording videos of women in Howard County and illegally accessing private patient media at his workplace, according to a Howard County Police Department news release.

Delano Draine, 43, was indicted by a Howard County grand jury on peeping tom, visual surveillance, theft and computer crime charges. Draine is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, according to the news release.

Maryland law makes it illegal to conduct visual surveillance of someone in a private place without their consent. This includes using direct sight, mirrors, cameras or other electronic devices. Private places include dressing rooms and restrooms in stores.

Police identified Draine as a suspect after a 16-year-old girl reported that a man recorded video of her while she was in a dressing room at The Mall in Columbia in December. According to the news release, detectives recovered from Draine's digital devices upskirt and dressing room videos of at least 11 unidentified women at different places in Howard County.

The indictment also alleges that while he worked as a dental assistant Draine captured cell phone passwords for patients and coworkers. Police have identified at least 37 women from the dental office whose photos and videos were collected by Draine after he went through their phones, according to the news release.

Draine is being represented by attorney Warren A. Brown, of Baltimore, who said Wednesday that he had no comment on the case.

Howard Police said their investigation is ongoing and that detectives do not believe that any stolen media has been published online. Anyone with case information can contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.