How Trump brought the conversation about Hillary Clinton back to her body

An emerging complaint about media coverage of the 2016 race is that frontrunner Hillary Clinton is held to the standards of a sitting president while former reality TV star Donald Trump is held only to an entertainment media standard. But those who know their entertainment media will see the legacy of a familiar Hollywood gaze directed at Clinton too: that of the eagle-eyed body-shamer.

For months, conspiracy theorists posted on conservative sites about Clinton’s body with all the avid attentiveness of a Star magazine bump watch. Some speculated she wore three-quarters-length jackets to hide a medical device. Others posted close-ups of her inner ear, suggesting she was being fed answers from an earpiece. A video of her making goofy faces while rebuffing reporters’ questions was seen not as a sign of a sense of humor, but instead described as seizures with all the medical accuracy of stories touting a Jennifer Aniston pregnancy based on her appearance during a latte run to a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Minor variations in appearance based on lighting and angle in still photos were used to argue that a body double was filling in for Clinton. Even Clinton’s expressions at the closing balloon-drop of the Democratic National Convention, an event accompanied by an indoor fireworks display, were taken as signs of a barely concealed medical problem.

Decades of complaints from women about a double standard for female politicians have limited the amount of mainstream coverage of Clinton’s physical characteristics this year. We hear little about her hair or pantsuits. And yet there it was, plain as day: the return of an argument that, when it comes to the first female major party nominee, the question of her fitness for office is not political but biological.

Trump and his aides and surrogates drove home the point, using Clinton’s public history of health disclosures — especially her 2012 fall and concussion — to whip up tales of a mysterious disqualifying physical insufficiency. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the earpiece conspiracy. Mike Huckabee pushed the medical device one. Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert alleged Clinton has “mental impairments.” Breitbart.com, the site run by current Trump campaign chief Steven Bannon, has been publishing stories since January alleging that “there’s something seriously wrong with Hillary Clinton’s health.”

It was, in many ways, a brilliant strategy. Of course, Clinton would get sick eventually. All candidates on the campaign trail do at some point. And when she did, it could be taken as confirmation of this months-long argument that there is something disqualifyingly amiss with her as a physical creature. Driving the point home in a barely concealed reference to her gender, Trump repeatedly argued that Clinton does not have a “presidential look” or “look presidential.”

But he could scarcely have hoped for as dramatic a reveal in this reality TV script as Clinton’s momentary overheating, dehydration and wooziness on 9/11. After arguing the standard for Clinton should be how she looks, there she was, looking weak and faint on camera. Captured in a paparazzi-like video by a bystander, the images were quickly scooped up for by Storyful, owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

There is no history of presidential candidates, or even presidents, informing the press every time they get diarrhea or a cold. All have resisted voluntary disclosure of transient infectious diseases unless they exhibited symptoms they could not hide, argues my colleague Olivier Knox, who has covered three presidents. “I just didn’t think it was going to be that big a deal,” Clinton herself said, vowing to take some time off the trail to recover from the pneumonia her doctor said she had developed secondary to her recurring cough from seasonal allergies. Aides and surrogates touted her stamina and her choice to “power through” or “plow through.”

But the damage was done. Coming against the backdrop of weeks of arguments about Clinton’s health, her sudden departure from the 9/11 ceremony and her team’s botched handling of questions about where she went and why led to hours of media speculation about what was wrong with her, sending a jolt through the presidential race.