How Steve Bannon’s ‘bible’ explains Trump’s first 2 weeks as president

It appears that President Trump’s appetite for chaos has its limits, which may be a restraint on top adviser Stephen K. Bannon.

On Wednesday, a senior White House official confirmed to Yahoo News that Trump was displeased by the disorderly rollout of his executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven Middle East nations, as CNN first reported. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, the official said, would now have more control over the process of drafting and circulating executive orders for wider review before release in the future.

Bannon and policy adviser Stephen Miller were widely reported to have drafted the refugee executive order and released it without following the regular process of interagency review, catching much of the government and the Congress off-guard and stranding some refugees at airports who had gone through lengthy vetting processes already.

Bannon is a fan of ancient Chinese military strategy literature, such as Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” which emphasizes the importance of using secrecy and trickery, as well as creating confusion, to accomplish one’s goals. A former colleague said it was his “bible.”

“All warfare is based on deception,” Tzu wrote in his 5th century tract. “Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.”

There has been great speculation about the degree to which Trump and Bannon are creating chaos intentionally, as part of a strategy to confuse opponents and discredit the media, or just making things up as they go.

“There is no plan,” wrote a former colleague of Bannon’s, conservative writer Ben Shapiro. Shapiro mocked the many articles that have attributed evil genius to Bannon.

White House senior adviser Steve Bannon. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

However, journalist Michael Wolff, who has spent extended time with Bannon, said he is “smart, considerate, interesting, someone who has given a lot of thought to everything he’s now saying.”

Regardless, the puzzlement over Trump’s goals could be in its own way the product of a Tzu-like strategy. One Chinese commentary on Tzu wrote that “the whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.”

Trump’s actions so far have certainly followed a pattern that matches Tzu’s writings, and some other ancient Chinese strategy literature.

“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt,” Tzu wrote.

Of course, much of this may just be that Trump entered the presidency less prepared for the job than any other occupant of the office and has made a career of being unpredictable and outrageous.

Trump has unleashed a flurry of executive orders in his first two weeks in office, and has continued to program the TV-driven news cycle with provocative comments on Twitter and in other venues.

His executive orders have been signed with little advance warning to the press and the public, and the actual text of these orders has often not been released until hours after the signing, leading to speculation and sometimes overreaction.

President Trump's inner circle, from left: White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Steve Bannon, press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The executive order on refugees this past weekend stranded hundreds of refugees and others at airports across the country, and created mass confusion over whether green card holders could enter or leave the country. The weekend generated an avalanche of bad press for Trump: An Iraqi interpreter who worked with the American military was detained for 19 hours at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York before being released; a Christian family fleeing Syria who had visas and green cards were stopped at Philadelphia International Airport and sent back to the Middle East. Massive protests erupted at airports around the country.