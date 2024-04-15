Who is eligible for spring COVID booster and how to book

COVID-19 booster jabs are available this spring via the NHS to those who are eligible. (Getty Images)

A spring COVID booster is available in the UK from Monday to certain groups of people.

The NHS will be inviting those who are eligible to have a vaccine against coronavirus.

For the majority, COVID is now a relatively mild disease, but it can be dangerous and even life-threatening for some people, the NHS says.

Yahoo News UK explains who is eligible for the jab and how they can book an appointment.

Who is eligible for the spring COVID booster?

From today, the NHS is taking bookings from those people eligible for a spring coronavirus booster jab.

There are three groups who are eligible for the booster: adults who will be aged 75 years and over by 30 June; people in care homes for older adults and those aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed.

Where can eligible people get their booster jab?

The vaccine is available in pharmacies, GP surgeries and at some drop-in vaccination centres.

Those who are at highest risk are being contacted first.

Spring vaccinations will be available until 30 June.

How do you book a spring booster?

Those who are eligible will receive a text, email, NHS App message or letter about the booster, but they don't have to wait for the invite.

People can book an appointment for the coronavirus jab on the NHS website, via the NHS App, by calling 119 or by going to a walk-in clinic.

When can people have the vaccine?

People who are eligible will generally be invited to have their booster about six months after their last vaccine, but they can have it after three months.

Which vaccines are available for spring boosters?

Those having the spring booster will be given an mRNA vaccine produced by either Pfizer or Moderna.

Both vaccines have been updated to protect against more recent coronavirus strains.

How long should people wait for a jab if they have had COVID?

The NHS says people should not have a COVID jab until they feel better if they have recently had coronavirus.

They should also wait if they have a high temperature or feel unwell with another illness.

However, if they have recently recovered from COVID and feel well they can take the vaccine.

A nurse prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

Where else are COVID vaccines available?

Both private clinics and high street pharmacies have started selling and administering COVID vaccines, ranging in price from about £45 to £100.

Those who are willing to pay for a vaccine must be aged 12 or above and not had a COVID jab for the past three months. They should also check with a health professional beforehand.

