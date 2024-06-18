Houston's Susan Farb Morris dead after Galveston balcony collapse

HOUSTON - A well-known Houston PR leader tragically died after a balcony collapsed in Galveston on Friday evening.

Susan Farb Morris, also known as the ‘PR Fairy’ in the Houston area, was confirmed dead after an incident on a private property located at 19075 Kahala Drive East.

The Galveston Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. after several people were injured in a balcony collapse at the location.

Morris was the one person who died from her injuries at the hospital.

According to the City of Galveston, the city found no permit work for the property since 2008. This means the city had not inspected the property in more than a decade. The City scheduled an inspection for Saturday morning due to the death.

Morris's family gave this statement: "She died as a result of a tragic, significant fall and resulting complications thereafter."