Houston's St Luke's Hospital evacuates one location due to Harvey

HOUSTON (Reuters) - St. Luke's Hospital evacuated one of its Houston-area locations on Monday due to Tropical Storm Harvey, the hospital said.

The facility closed is located in the Willowbrook area, northwest of Houston. The hospital chain's remaining locations are open and receiving patients, it said.

Earlier this week, Ben Taub Hospital in Houston also evacuated patients due to flooding. Other hospitals in the center of Houston have warned people not to approach the area surrounding the city's Medical Center due to flooded roads.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Tom Brown)