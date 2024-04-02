Houston's Blanco hasn't allowed hit through seven innings against Blue Jays

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Ronel Blanco hasn’t allowed a hit through seven innings Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blanco, who is making his first start this season, has thrown 81 pitches and walked one, on a leadoff walk by George Springer.

Blanco, who has struck out seven, induced three groundouts in the second inning and struck out the side in the fourth.

The 30-year-old right-hander is in his third major league season after going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 17 games with seven starts last season.

The Astros, who are looking for their first win, lead 7-0 after early home runs by Kyle Tucker, Yainer Diaz and Jeremy Peña.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB