Houston tornadoes: Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed around Houston area

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has released the official information on the Cypress and Pine Island tornadoes.

There was an EF-1 tornado in Cypress on Thursday, May 16 at 6:08 p.m. with peak winds reaching 110 mph.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Tuckerton and Greenhouse Roads and then tracked southeastward through the Highlands subdivision. The path length was 0.77 miles and the maximum width was 100 yards. Numerous single-family homes had roof damage and broken windows. The damage path was well-defined.

There was also an EF-1 tornado confirmed in Pine Island in Waller County at 5:44 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Peak winds reached 100 mph destroying a large metal barn and causing trailers to roll over. Survey crews found metal debris strewn 1,000 yards to the southeast and trees have fallen over in multiple directions. The path of the tornado was 0.71 miles and the maximum width reached 100 yards.

Downtown Houston and Baytown also saw straight-line wind damage with peak winds reaching 90-100 mph.

