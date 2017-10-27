Houston Texans CEO apologizes over 'inmates' comment

FILE -In this Dec. 10, 2014 file photo Houston Texans owner Bob McNair speaks at an NFL press conference during an owners meeting, in Irving, Texas. At left is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. McNair has apologized after a report said he declared “we can't have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners over what to do about players who kneel in protest during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Bob McNair, the chairman and chief executive of the Houston Texans, apologized Friday after a report said he declared "we can't have the inmates running the prison" during a meeting of NFL owners over what to do about players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

McNair said he regretted using the expression and that he was "not referring to our players."

"I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally," McNair said. "I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it."

Texans left tackle Duane Brown told reporters that he was "sickened" by McNair's words.

"I think the comments were disrespectful, I think it was ignorant, I think it was embarrassing," Brown said. "I think it angered a lot of players, including myself. We put our bodies and minds every time we step on the field. To use an analogy of inmates in a prison, I would say they're disrespectful."

Coach Bill O'Brien was asked about the situation, but wouldn't get into specifics about it as his team prepared for a game against the Seahawks.

"It's been addressed," he said. "I'm really here to talk about Seattle. I'm 100 percent with these players. Our coaching staff's 100 percent behind these players."

The comment was published in an ESPN The Magazine story about two recent days of meetings among owners, players and others to discuss the protests that have drawn the ire of President Donald Trump. Players, following the lead of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, say they kneel to protest social injustices, particularly against African-Americans. Trump has sharply criticized the protests and even called on NFL owners to fire players.

The meetings earlier this month did not result in a policy change that would require players to stand for the anthem.

