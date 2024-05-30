Houston Teacher Accused Of Making Porn While Inside Classroom

A Houston teacher has been accused of allegedly “busting it wide open” for OnlyFans while on the clock.

According to Fox 26 Houston, an unnamed teacher was seen in a “shocking video” filmed at Lamar Consolidated Gray Elementary in Richmond, TX, stripping and exposing herself in the classroom and in the school’s bathroom. The woman’s name has been omitted because criminal charges have not yet been filed. However, the news outlet does state that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Community activist Quanell X spoke to Fox 26, where he detailed his disgust at the released videos of the teacher exposing herself at the school during teaching hours, saying, “It was horrible. It was unbelievable. When I saw the first video, I was shocked and appalled and just horrified. And you look at the video, she pulls down her top, picks out these big, big, huge breasts—crazy as hell—shakes them, and then she turns around and pulls down her pants and then pulls her panties down, spreads her cheeks and cellulite and pubic hair was everywhere. This is sickening. This is going on at a school now.” X went on to state that children can be heard in the video during the classroom portion of the OnlyFans recording.

X and fellow activist Candace Matthews gave a press conference on Wednesday (May 29) regarding the incident, where they called for the teacher to have her license revoked and essentially blocked from ever teaching again. The New Black Panther Nation activists also demanded that the district “contact law enforcement…to make sure that the students that she taught are interviewed to make sure that she didn’t do additional things in the classroom that may be inappropriate, unethical, unprofessional or dangerous in the environment of those children.”

Additionally, Gray Elementary released a statement addressing the unnamed woman’s pornographic ventures on the clock. Lamar CISD stated that they are in possession of the two videos from the unnamed woman and reiterated that they are fully cooperative in the authority’s investigation of the matter.

“Our officers have opened an investigation and, upon initial review, do not believe that children were present during the filming of the videos,” the statement reads. “However, the investigating officer is working to verify the timestamp and circumstances surrounding the recordings. If the district finds that criminal behavior or conduct violating the Texas Administrative Code Educator’s Code of Ethics has occurred, we will engage with the appropriate reporting agencies.”

Based on the description of the video and the woman’s alleged actions, a copy of the footage appears to have surfaced on the Internet.

