Houston shooting: Struggle over gun ends with 1 dead, another on the run

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

According to officials, the shooting occurred at 10630 Beechnut Street where officers responded to a shooting.

RELATED: Tank Dell shot: Houston Texans' Wide Receiver 1 of 10 people shot at Florida festival

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that a man got into a verbal fight with another man at a nearby convenience store, authorities said.

One of the men then went to an apartment complex and got into another verbal fight, possibly with the same man.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

That's when, according to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and both males fought over it.

The victim was shot multiple times and the suspect fled the scene, officials said.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s and about 5'7" tall.