Houston seeking supplies, shelter for 10,000 more displaced by floods: mayor

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston is expanding its shelter capacity for people displaced by flooding from Storm Harvey and has asked federal authorities for supplies for an additional 10,000 people, some from outside the city, Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Tuesday.

"We're not turning anyone away, but it does mean we need to expand our capabilities and capacity," Turner told reporters at a briefing on the emergency, saying he would announce the names of the newly opening shelters once they had time to set up to receive people.

Houston's police chief told the briefing his force had rescued well over 3,500 people so far. He said police continued to provide security even as they rescued stranded residents, arresting armed robbers and looters while helping victims overnight.

