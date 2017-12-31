Houston Police Arrest 'Drunk' Man With Stash Of Weapons In Hotel Room

Houston police arrested an intoxicated man with a cache of weapons in his hotel room early Sunday, according to local media reports.

Police responded to a call for “urgent” backup from an officer at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer at the Houston Police Department Command Center told HuffPost.

The officer initially attempted to arrest the “drunk and belligerent” man for trespassing, but requested help from other officers after discovering ammunition in his hotel room, Lt. Gordon MacIntosh told the Houston Chronicle.

Officers then “located multiple firearms,” the HPD command center officer told HuffPost. The weapons include an AR-15, a shotgun and a handgun, according to local NBC affiliate KPRC.

Man in custody after Houston police find AR-15, shotgun, handgun and “lots of ammmo” inside his hotel room, on 28th floor of Houston Hyatt Regency, overlooking planned New Year’s celebration. His truck, with paper plates, found and towed. — Jacob Rascon (@jacobkprc) December 31, 2017

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, was arrested on several charges of trespassing and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to McIntosh. Investigators located his vehicle and were searching it for additional weapons.

It’s not yet known why the man had the firearms in his room. Police were waiting for the suspect to “sober up” before interviewing him, McIntosh said.

Hours after the arrest, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the situation had been “contained” and that officers would be “heavily deployed” throughout the city.

Situation from this morning at downtown hotel is contained. No specific threats to @HoustonTX. @houstonpolice will be heavily deployed throughout the city to include SWAT react teams. Proud of officers & Hyatt. As always be vigilant & report suspicious a activity to authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 31, 2017

The incident occurred hours before the Hyatt Regency’s massive New Year’s Eve party, which spans four floors and a 50,000 balloon drop at midnight.

Hyatt Regency Houston was “fully cooperating” with the police investigation, Tom Netting, the hotel’s managing director, said in a statement.

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and consistent with the hotel’s prepared security plans, heightened measures are in place on New Year’s Eve,” Netting said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.