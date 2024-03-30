Houston mother in ICU after shot by child's father, family advocate for domestic violence victims

HOUSTON - A woman is recovering after being shot in the head by the father of her child on Monday. Police said it was an attempted murder-suicide. Now, the family of 42-year-old Brandi Cartmill is speaking out to advocate for victims of domestic violence.

The double shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 4200 block of Ennis Street in Houston's Third Ward on Monday.

Brandi Cartmill’s family tells FOX 26 the mother of one was separated from her the father of their child, but reunited with him to give him the opportunity to be a good dad to their daughter. Unfortunately, it ended in one person being critically injured and another pronounced dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Deadly double shooting under investigation in Third Ward

"He put the gun to her head and shot her and then turned it on himself," said Johnnie Wright, the cousin of Brandi Cartmill.

On Monday night, the cousin of Cartmill received a call that he would never forget.

"She was frantic. She was petrified," said Wright.

On the phone, the mother of one told her cousin that the father of their child was beating and choking her. Brandi’s cousin pleaded with her to call the police.

"The next thing she said was ‘Johnnie he has a gun’ and Jade, the next thing I heard on the phone was two gunshots," said Wright.

MORE: Missouri City community honors road rage victim, mother asks for justice

Around 9 p.m. that night, police received a call that the father of Cartmill's daughter had shot the mother, then himself. When officers arrived, they heard moaning coming from inside an apartment unit. Officers opened the door and a 2-year-old came out telling them that her mom had fallen down and needed help.

"The baby, their two-year-old daughter, was screaming at the top of her lungs," said Wright.

The mother was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The father of the child was pronounced dead at the scene. The police called it an attempted murder-suicide that was caused by domestic violence.

"Because she wanted to give him an opportunity to try to be a dad to their child, she is now fighting for her life," said Wright.

Now, Cartmill’s family is sharing her story to prevent other women from becoming victims of domestic violence and abuse.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Ladies, I want to say to you, when you get out, stay out," said Wright.

"Don’t be afraid to speak up. Again, it could happen to anybody. Don’t feel like you’re alone. Don’t feel like you are trapped," said Franlin Pearl Jr., Brandi's uncle.

"I want all men to hear me. Protect our women at all costs," said Wright.

Brandi is currently still in the ICU. Her family said she is recovering.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233.