Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said it was not feasible to put "2.3 million people on the road," saying the controversial 2005 Hurricane Rita evacuation had taught the city a lesson.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View