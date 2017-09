HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday lifted a curfew for most of the city that was imposed after storm Harvey hit and brought unprecedented flooding, the city said in a statement.

The midnight to 5 a.m. curfew, initially implemented on Aug. 30 to prevent looting within disaster-stricken areas, will remain in place in certain western areas of the city, it said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)