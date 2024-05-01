Houston double murder: Two women killed in ambush-style attack, estranged boyfriend suspected as shooter

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at 133 E 37th Street in Northwest Houston around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, they received a call around 1:38 a.m. regarding a shooting. At the scene, they located two females, one 39-year-old and one 22-year-old, with fatal gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say three women were sitting on the porch just hanging out when a man dressed in a blue hoodie, camouflage pants, and wearing a mask, black shoes, and black gloves appeared from behind a fence and started firing at the women sitting on the porch.

The two women were shot and killed immediately. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old victim was identified as Mary Arredondo by her mother, Selinda Trevino who arrived after receiving a call from one of her grandchildren about the shooting.

Arredondo was a mother of four.

The other woman, who was the owner of the home, was able to take off running. Her only injuries came from falling when running away.

The man fired a handful of shots before running away. It wasn't determined if he was in a vehicle or on foot.

Police believe that the shooter is an estranged boyfriend, after getting statements from the women who escaped the shooting.

There were also five children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police that anyone with video of the shooting whether from a ring camera or other video that will help with this investigation to provide them immediately.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.