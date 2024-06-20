Houston crime: Suspects facing charges of capital murder in death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has announced that two arrests have been made in connection to the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Authorities said through the coordinated work of numerous police officers, they were able to charge two men.

Houston police said it all started Sunday night when the suspects were at a restaurant and were seen going southbound. As they were going southbound, they were caught on a surveillance camera.

That's when, according to authorities, the suspects were seen meeting with Nungaray and talked with her. They all were then seen walking to a convenience store.

Police said that's when all three walked to a bridge and the suspects were seen leaving southbound after leaving Nungaray.

Officials said all three were believed to be residing in the same apartment complex.

On Thursday morning, authorities were able to take the two suspects, Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, into custody.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The medical examiner reported that Jocelyn died as a result of strangulation.

Both men have been charged with capital murder.

This story is being updated with the latest information as we have more.