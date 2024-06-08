Houston County officials searching for missing Crockett man

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man reported missing from Crockett on Wednesday.

Patrick White, 53 of Crockett. Photo courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call to do a welfare check on Patrick White, 53 of Crockett on Tuesday. When a deputy arrived at White’s home he reportedly found no one there and no vehicle parked nearby.

On Wednesday, a family member of White’s filled a missing person report and told officials that the last time she spoke with him was May 17. One other family member had reported speaking to him on Sunday and that was the last anyone heard from him, officials said.

White is a Black man, is 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. His vehicle is a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado pick up with the Texas license plate 4RVCY.

Anyone with information about White or his vehicle are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.

