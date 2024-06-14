Houston Co. Restaurant Inspections, What’s NOT on the menu!

Glen Horn
·3 min read

HOUSTON CO, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s eat out, but what about the kitchen?

Ever wondered how clean your local restaurant is? Whether the food is prepared in sanitary conditions?

WDHN has the latest restaurant inspection reports from the Houston County Health Department. All of these food and lodging establishments were inspected between May 27 and May 31.

The state scores them on a 100-point scale, with points deducted for each violation. The overall score determines the reinspection schedule and the use of enforcement actions

85-100

Satisfactory compliances, routine inspection schedule

70-84

Follow-up inspection required within 60 days

60-69

Follow-up and reinspection are required within 48 hours

Below 60

Closed Immediately

Here are the results of the latest inspections, conducted May 27-May 3 in Houston County:

Name of Establishment

Street Address

Insp. Date

Score

Hop-In #2

2931 West Main Street

5/28/2024

81

Top Thai Restaurant

105 South Woodburn Drive

5/30/2024

88

Broadway Cafe

429 North Broadway Street

5/30/2024

89

Hop-In #1

1804 Ross Clark Circle

5/31/2024

90

Amazin’ Cajun

2155 East Main Street

5/29/2024

90

Wesley Place on Honeysuckle

718 Honeysuckle Road

5/28/2024

91

Beeline #643

1378 Hodgesville Road

5/30/2024

91

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

2115 East Main Street

5/29/2024

91

Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The)

2855 Ross Clark Circle

5/30/2024

92

Blue Plate (The)

3850 West Main Street

5/30/2024

93

Raceway #6927

1581 Ross Clark Circle

5/29/2024

93

Southern Love Catering Co.

105 South Woodburn Drive

5/30/2024

94

Yellow Jacket Barbeque

427 North Broadway St.

5/30/2024

94

Cowboy’s

4657 South Oates Street

5/28/2024

95

Calvary Weekday Ministry

901 Montezuma Avenue

5/30/2024

95

Sonic #4604

1067 Ross Clark Circle

5/29/2024

95

Breeze-In Mart #3

2552 South State High

5/30/2024

95

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

220 N. Broadway Street

5/30/2024

95

West End Market Place

1829 West Main Street

5/31/2024

95

Pansey Grocery

13076 US Highway 84 East

5/30/2024

96

Dunkin’ Donuts

2141 Ross Clark Circle

5/28/2024

96

Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar

2155 East Main Street

5/29/2024

96

La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Rest.

3085 Ross Clark Circle

5/30/2024

96

Southeast Health Kitchen

1108 Ross Clark Circle

5/29/2024

96

David’s Pizza Bar & Grill

417 North Broadway Street

5/30/2024

96

Taco Bell #041188

3282 Reeves Street

5/29/2024

96

Honey’s Hot Dogs

4554 Fortner St. Ste. 1

5/30/2024

97

Firehouse Subs

3255 South Oates Street

5/28/2024

97

Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berac

1310 West Carroll Street

5/31/2024

97

My Pie

3835 West Main Street

5/30/2024

97

Rob’s Place

460 East Main Street

5/29/2024

97

Chicken Salad Chick

3850 West Main Street

5/30/2024

98

Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen

718 Honeysuckle Road

5/28/2024

98

Barberitos

100 Apple Avenue, Ste.

5/30/2024

98

The Rollin’ Trapp

1983 So. Brannon Stand

5/30/2024

98

Salty Sammich

1983 So. Brannon Stand

5/30/2024

98

Recovery Room Bar

2155 E. Main Street, Ste.

5/29/2024

99

Pantry (The)

895 Hooper Cherry Road

5/30/2024

99

Brenda’s Preparatory School

1792 Headland Avenue

5/29/2024

100

Flour Sack Bakery (The)

286 Westgate Parkway

5/31/2024

100

Kona Ice of Gulf Breeze

7512 Sears Boulevard

5/31/2024

100

The Alabama Department of Public Health environmental staff at the county health departments and the Division of Food, Milk, and Lodging are responsible for inspecting and regulating restaurants and other food service facilities in Alabama. County health departments enforce rules for restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.

Food service establishments must generally be inspected at least three times a year. Convenience stores may only be inspected once a year, depending on the type of food sold.

You can see more food and lodging inspection reports here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.