Houston Co. Restaurant Inspections, What’s NOT on the menu!

HOUSTON CO, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s eat out, but what about the kitchen?

Ever wondered how clean your local restaurant is? Whether the food is prepared in sanitary conditions?

WDHN has the latest restaurant inspection reports from the Houston County Health Department. All of these food and lodging establishments were inspected between May 27 and May 31.

The state scores them on a 100-point scale, with points deducted for each violation. The overall score determines the reinspection schedule and the use of enforcement actions

85-100 Satisfactory compliances, routine inspection schedule 70-84 Follow-up inspection required within 60 days 60-69 Follow-up and reinspection are required within 48 hours Below 60 Closed Immediately

Here are the results of the latest inspections, conducted May 27-May 3 in Houston County:

Name of Establishment Street Address Insp. Date Score Hop-In #2 2931 West Main Street 5/28/2024 81 Top Thai Restaurant 105 South Woodburn Drive 5/30/2024 88 Broadway Cafe 429 North Broadway Street 5/30/2024 89 Hop-In #1 1804 Ross Clark Circle 5/31/2024 90 Amazin’ Cajun 2155 East Main Street 5/29/2024 90 Wesley Place on Honeysuckle 718 Honeysuckle Road 5/28/2024 91 Beeline #643 1378 Hodgesville Road 5/30/2024 91 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 2115 East Main Street 5/29/2024 91 Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The) 2855 Ross Clark Circle 5/30/2024 92 Blue Plate (The) 3850 West Main Street 5/30/2024 93 Raceway #6927 1581 Ross Clark Circle 5/29/2024 93 Southern Love Catering Co. 105 South Woodburn Drive 5/30/2024 94 Yellow Jacket Barbeque 427 North Broadway St. 5/30/2024 94 Cowboy’s 4657 South Oates Street 5/28/2024 95 Calvary Weekday Ministry 901 Montezuma Avenue 5/30/2024 95 Sonic #4604 1067 Ross Clark Circle 5/29/2024 95 Breeze-In Mart #3 2552 South State High 5/30/2024 95 Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 220 N. Broadway Street 5/30/2024 95 West End Market Place 1829 West Main Street 5/31/2024 95 Pansey Grocery 13076 US Highway 84 East 5/30/2024 96 Dunkin’ Donuts 2141 Ross Clark Circle 5/28/2024 96 Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar 2155 East Main Street 5/29/2024 96 La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Rest. 3085 Ross Clark Circle 5/30/2024 96 Southeast Health Kitchen 1108 Ross Clark Circle 5/29/2024 96 David’s Pizza Bar & Grill 417 North Broadway Street 5/30/2024 96 Taco Bell #041188 3282 Reeves Street 5/29/2024 96 Honey’s Hot Dogs 4554 Fortner St. Ste. 1 5/30/2024 97 Firehouse Subs 3255 South Oates Street 5/28/2024 97 Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berac 1310 West Carroll Street 5/31/2024 97 My Pie 3835 West Main Street 5/30/2024 97 Rob’s Place 460 East Main Street 5/29/2024 97 Chicken Salad Chick 3850 West Main Street 5/30/2024 98 Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen 718 Honeysuckle Road 5/28/2024 98 Barberitos 100 Apple Avenue, Ste. 5/30/2024 98 The Rollin’ Trapp 1983 So. Brannon Stand 5/30/2024 98 Salty Sammich 1983 So. Brannon Stand 5/30/2024 98 Recovery Room Bar 2155 E. Main Street, Ste. 5/29/2024 99 Pantry (The) 895 Hooper Cherry Road 5/30/2024 99 Brenda’s Preparatory School 1792 Headland Avenue 5/29/2024 100 Flour Sack Bakery (The) 286 Westgate Parkway 5/31/2024 100 Kona Ice of Gulf Breeze 7512 Sears Boulevard 5/31/2024 100

The Alabama Department of Public Health environmental staff at the county health departments and the Division of Food, Milk, and Lodging are responsible for inspecting and regulating restaurants and other food service facilities in Alabama. County health departments enforce rules for restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.

Food service establishments must generally be inspected at least three times a year. Convenience stores may only be inspected once a year, depending on the type of food sold.

