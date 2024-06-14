Houston Co. Restaurant Inspections, What’s NOT on the menu!
HOUSTON CO, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s eat out, but what about the kitchen?
Ever wondered how clean your local restaurant is? Whether the food is prepared in sanitary conditions?
WDHN has the latest restaurant inspection reports from the Houston County Health Department. All of these food and lodging establishments were inspected between May 27 and May 31.
The state scores them on a 100-point scale, with points deducted for each violation. The overall score determines the reinspection schedule and the use of enforcement actions
85-100
Satisfactory compliances, routine inspection schedule
70-84
Follow-up inspection required within 60 days
60-69
Follow-up and reinspection are required within 48 hours
Below 60
Closed Immediately
Here are the results of the latest inspections, conducted May 27-May 3 in Houston County:
Name of Establishment
Street Address
Insp. Date
Score
Hop-In #2
2931 West Main Street
5/28/2024
81
Top Thai Restaurant
105 South Woodburn Drive
5/30/2024
88
Broadway Cafe
429 North Broadway Street
5/30/2024
89
Hop-In #1
1804 Ross Clark Circle
5/31/2024
90
Amazin’ Cajun
2155 East Main Street
5/29/2024
90
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle
718 Honeysuckle Road
5/28/2024
91
Beeline #643
1378 Hodgesville Road
5/30/2024
91
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
2115 East Main Street
5/29/2024
91
Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The)
2855 Ross Clark Circle
5/30/2024
92
Blue Plate (The)
3850 West Main Street
5/30/2024
93
Raceway #6927
1581 Ross Clark Circle
5/29/2024
93
Southern Love Catering Co.
105 South Woodburn Drive
5/30/2024
94
Yellow Jacket Barbeque
427 North Broadway St.
5/30/2024
94
Cowboy’s
4657 South Oates Street
5/28/2024
95
Calvary Weekday Ministry
901 Montezuma Avenue
5/30/2024
95
Sonic #4604
1067 Ross Clark Circle
5/29/2024
95
Breeze-In Mart #3
2552 South State High
5/30/2024
95
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
220 N. Broadway Street
5/30/2024
95
West End Market Place
1829 West Main Street
5/31/2024
95
Pansey Grocery
13076 US Highway 84 East
5/30/2024
96
Dunkin’ Donuts
2141 Ross Clark Circle
5/28/2024
96
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar
2155 East Main Street
5/29/2024
96
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Rest.
3085 Ross Clark Circle
5/30/2024
96
Southeast Health Kitchen
1108 Ross Clark Circle
5/29/2024
96
David’s Pizza Bar & Grill
417 North Broadway Street
5/30/2024
96
Taco Bell #041188
3282 Reeves Street
5/29/2024
96
Honey’s Hot Dogs
4554 Fortner St. Ste. 1
5/30/2024
97
Firehouse Subs
3255 South Oates Street
5/28/2024
97
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berac
1310 West Carroll Street
5/31/2024
97
My Pie
3835 West Main Street
5/30/2024
97
Rob’s Place
460 East Main Street
5/29/2024
97
Chicken Salad Chick
3850 West Main Street
5/30/2024
98
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen
718 Honeysuckle Road
5/28/2024
98
Barberitos
100 Apple Avenue, Ste.
5/30/2024
98
The Rollin’ Trapp
1983 So. Brannon Stand
5/30/2024
98
Salty Sammich
1983 So. Brannon Stand
5/30/2024
98
Recovery Room Bar
2155 E. Main Street, Ste.
5/29/2024
99
Pantry (The)
895 Hooper Cherry Road
5/30/2024
99
Brenda’s Preparatory School
1792 Headland Avenue
5/29/2024
100
Flour Sack Bakery (The)
286 Westgate Parkway
5/31/2024
100
Kona Ice of Gulf Breeze
7512 Sears Boulevard
5/31/2024
100
The Alabama Department of Public Health environmental staff at the county health departments and the Division of Food, Milk, and Lodging are responsible for inspecting and regulating restaurants and other food service facilities in Alabama. County health departments enforce rules for restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.
Food service establishments must generally be inspected at least three times a year. Convenience stores may only be inspected once a year, depending on the type of food sold.
You can see more food and lodging inspection reports here.
