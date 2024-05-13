Houston Co. Commission approves to lease old sheriffs building

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved to lease of the old sheriff’s building.

The building will be leased to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole.

Their property will be purchased by the city of Dothan and demolished for parking at the new Dothan City Hall.

They will use two floors in the old sheriff’s building that has been renovated.

“This is going to allow them to expand a little bit because they have constrained a little bit in their current building, so it is a win for them and a win for us because we can lease out and generate a little bit of income,” Chairman Brandon Shoupe said.

At least one floor of the Sheriff’s building will be vacant.

