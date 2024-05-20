Houston braces for more severe weather after deadly storms

TechCrunch
U.S. cell carrier Patriot Mobile experienced a data breach that included subscribers’ personal information, including full names, email addresses, home zip codes, and account PINs, TechCrunch has learned. Patriot Mobile, which reportedly has fewer than 100,000 subscribers, bills itself as “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider and our mission is to passionately defend our God-given Constitutional rights and freedoms while glorifying God.” A hacker who claimed responsibility for the breach provided TechCrunch with a sample of data stolen from Patriot Mobile.