Houston Area Store Becomes Shelter For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale turned his showroom into a shelter for victims of Hurricane Harvey, something Houston Pastor Joel Osteen was accused of not doing. More than 300 people are taking refuge inside Gallery Furniture, which is located just outside Houston, CNN reported Wednesday. The owner of the store is best known for his wacky commercials, but now he’s gaining a reputation for being charitable, too.

Mattress Mack wanted some of the people who were displaced to have a dry place to stay. “All day on Sunday we went around rescuing people out of high water stranded on overpasses. We brought about 200 people into the store that way,” Mack told CNN.

Mattress Mack took to Twitter Sunday to announce that his store was open to victims of the hurricane. The post was liked more than 50,000 times, which is double the amount of followers he has.

The business owner took to Twitter again Tuesday to announce he would take in more people in need. “For residents in need of shelter who live near Gallery Furniture Grand Parkways and can safely get here, Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway is now taking in more people in need of shelter,” he wrote. “Animals must be kenneled, and kennel kept at owner’s side. If you are in need of shelter, we invite you to safely join us at 7227 West Grand Parkway South if you can travel here safely.” Mack added: “Thank you to every volunteer, and our service men and women for their brave and unwavering compassion during this difficult time.”

“God bless,” he added Wednesday. “Staying the course/ keeping the faith.”

Mack’s daughter, Laura, praised him on Facebook. “Sometimes in life those closest to you surprise you in ways even beyond your realm of thought. Dad, it doesn't surprise me on it you opened the stores to our fellow Houstonians, you would give your last breath for another, but it still amazes me how selfless you are,” she wrote Monday. “More than any being on earth, I hope I'm half the person you are one day. During these horrific 5 days my faith in humanity has been restored over and over, and you Dad are at the top of that list.”

While Mack was praised for his generosity, Osteen, a famous televangelist, was slammed when rumors swirled he refused to open the doors open his megachurch to the tens of thousands of people in Houston who were misplaced.

He denied the accusations. “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives,” a statement from the church read Monday.

The following day, Lakewood Church shared a picture that showed refugees inside the area. “Thank you Houston. Your response has been overwhelming. We cannot thank enough the hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers who came out today!” the congregation wrote.

