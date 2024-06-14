Housing sought for displaced residents after Second Avenue Commons fire

City officials continue to look for housing for Second Avenue Commons residents after last week’s fire.

“The fire at Second Avenue Commons created an unprecedented crisis,” Allegheny County Department of Human Services Director Erin Dalton said in a news release.

Nearly 200 people were displaced by the fire, caused by an air conditioning unit on the roof.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pittsburgh City Council gives update on Second Avenue Commons after major fire

Shelters including Light of Life and Community Human Services made 34 beds available to residents.

DHS is working to find housing for about 130 residents who have been staying at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“With a looming heat wave coming in the next few days, finding safe shelter is an urgent priority,” Dalton said.

This weekend, residents will be moved from the convention center to the Family Links facility in Allentown.

A former Vincentian property in Stanton Heights was approved to become a bridge housing property. DHS is working with Community Health Services to make space for 52 of the displaced residents.

Officials estimate it will be several months before the entire building is opened for occupancy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Residents of West Mifflin housing complex say raccoons have invaded their building Proposed pet limit has some West Mifflin residents outraged, concerned VIDEO: Proposed pet limit has some West Mifflin residents outraged, concerned DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts