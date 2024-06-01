With a housing shortage, Coldwater to start construction on Western Meadows subdivision

COLDWATER — The city of Coldwater will construct infrastructure off Western Avenue by late this year, opening 10 building lots for the Western Meadows subdivision.

The first phase of Western Meadows subdivision fill this open field just off Western Avenue.

With the last city lots on Thompson Boulevard now built upon, Mayor Tom Kramer discussed over the previous year the need for more building lots to meet the critical shortage for new homes.

The council agreed to develop 14.518 acres purchased for $95,819 in October 2016 from former mayor Robert Rumsey for future housing development.

Tuesday night, the council awarded Parrish Excavating of Quincy the contract for $492,093 to grade the property, install water and sewer, install storm drainage, and pave the road on the eastern side of the land.

Last October, the city spent $42,500 with Fishbeck Engineering on a survey and engineering design for the new housing development.

Keith Baker

City Manager Keith Baker said since then, "We've gone through the engineering, surveying, potential layouts, to identify how best to use this property efficiently," creating 36 lots.

Baker said the engineers divided the property into two sections, "not connected because of a pretty significant ravine or valley within the property."

Baker said the expense of filling the ravine would not yield any more lots. Tying the two sections together also requires an expensive sewer lift station.

There is already a curb cut for a street into the western half of the development from Wood Drive.

Baker said the project is the first of three phases "over a number of years, as the lots were built out."

Prior story New housing development in the works in Coldwater

Construction money comes from the Capital Improvement Fund, separate from the general fund budget and designed for various infrastructure projects as property is developed.

The sales proceeds of the 10 lots on Thompson and other projects went back into the fund.

The sale of Western Meadow lots will go back to the Capital Improvement Fund.

Questioned by councilman Jim Knaack, Baker admitted the city could not charge developers the total lot development cost of between $50,000 to $60,000.

Baker explained, "As we did with Thomson (Boulevard), to get single-family residential development, you're going to have to subsidize it in some manner."

Mayor Tom Kramer

Baker said the city is considering a 2018 Michigan law allowing Tax Incremental Financing for housing developments. "You essentially take the taxes generated off of those the property to help pay us back over time to reimburse us for the costs."

Allen Edwin Homes of Portage bought the lots on Thompson Boulevard from the city where it built homes.

Allen Edwin Homes of Portage is building these two homes in Eastpoint subdivision east of Morse, State of State Streets.

Because lots are in such short supply, the firm bought the only three vacant lots in the Eastpoint subdivision at the north end of Morse Street. That project, which was started in 2003, was for low-cost housing.

Allen Edwards built three homes for sale at over $238,000 — two back up to State Street.

Subscribe: Follow this story. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter

On May 13, the city proposed selling two vacant lots in Tanners's Run off of South Willowbrook to David and Monica Lowder for the construction of two homes. The final vote is June 10.

---Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: With housing shortages, Coldwater to construct Western Meadows subdivision