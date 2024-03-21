Housing project in Ojai Valley slated for homeless, low-income residents

A vacant building stands on a fenced-off lot Monday. The Camino de Salud housing development is proposed to provide 49 affordable housing units on the site in the unincorporated area of Mira Monte just outside Ojai.

An affordable housing project in the Ojai Valley called Camino de Salud received more than $3.5 million in federal funding — one of the last pieces needed to complete financing and get construction underway.

In addition to the award secured by Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, through the National Housing Trust Fund and announced in February, developer Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation has also applied for the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

The total development cost is about $35 million, and the tax credits would fill the remaining gap, said Derrick Wada, director of real estate development for Cabrillo, a Ventura-based nonprofit developer of affordable housing.

A decision on the tax credit application is expected by May, and if awarded, construction of the 49-unit project could begin in November in unincorporated Mira Monte, southwest of Ojai.

Previously, Camino de Salud received $955,874 through the county’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program in April 2023 and $7.68 million through the Housing for a Healthy California program in July 2022.

The housing is meant to help low-income Ventura County residents and those experiencing homelessness. With the county's 2023 point-in-time Homeless Count, Ojai recorded 44 homeless people from a total of 2,441 across Ventura County.

“It's incredibly important to make sure that those individuals that are experiencing homelessness actually have an opportunity to get back on their feet,” Carbajal said. “And to be able to gain employment, to be able to deal with the challenges that they are facing, to have the stability that they need. And the journey to stability is housing.”

Camino de Salud at 11432 N. Ventura Ave. will essentially be a three-story building with 48 studios and one two-bedroom manager apartment, two parking lots and amenities like on-site maintenance, laundry services, a community garden and Wi-Fi.

While people who are homeless or facing homelessness would have to secure rent to live in the building, the rent amount, ranging from $354 to $1,046, would be determined by their income, according to the market study report shared by Wada.

Additionally, supportive services will include medical, dental and psychiatric care and training to help residents find and retain jobs provided through a case manager or community partners.

Half of the units will be reserved for residents who are homeless and who have chronic or severe illnesses and the remaining half will be reserved for low-income earners, making 80% or less of the area median income, which is $74,400 for a single-person household.

A long-closed restaurant sits empty on March 18 at the site of the future Camino de Salud housing development in the unincorporated area of Mira Monte, just outside Ojai.

Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere’s office said that for the 2021-2029 period, the county's housing goal is 1,262 units. This goal is broken down by income categories, ranging from extremely low-income to above-moderate income.

According to the data from 2021 and 2022, 380 units had been approved making 30% of the target. New 2023 data being released later this month will show that the county has produced over 60% of the housing units anticipated in this cycle.

“There's a crisis of affordable housing in Ventura County generally, and I think the Ojai Valley is not immune from that,” LaVere said. “There's a need for more affordable housing countywide and there are a lot of new state laws that have gone into effect that significantly limit local jurisdictions from stopping the development of affordable housing.”

He said that regarding Camino de Salud, residents near the site initially had concerns about the height of the building, the number of units and the impact the resulting population density would have on Highway 33.

Jennifer Butler, the county senior planner tasked with the Camino de Salud project, said the property currently has a building that used to be a restaurant and has been vacant for a while. She said people were using the building without permission and it was deemed a nuisance. When construction begins, the old restaurant building will be demolished.

The project went before the Ojai Municipal Advisory Council, or MAC, as an informational item in November 2022.

Jennifer Trunk, county residential permits manager, said that some neighbors objected to the project, but it was not appealed.

Next, the developer has to submit a building permit application before the zoning clearance expires in August 2024. The original zoning clearance application, approved in April 2023, has been re-issued twice since they expire every six months.

Barbara Kennedy, a member of the Ojai MAC, said she supports the project but the location is not ideal for traffic on Highway 33. Many other businesses are restricted from opening due to traffic mitigation policies, she said.

Kennedy added that nearby there's a convenience store, a pharmacy, a McDonald's and other fast food, but no grocery store or doctor's offices.

“While there are services there, I don't think it's the right type of services necessarily for the transitional housing that they were referring to,” she said.

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ojai-area project slated for low-income, homeless residents