US official: I was demoted for rejecting Ben Carson's costly office revamp

Exclusive: Senior housing officer says she was replaced by a Trump appointee and told ‘$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair’

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks to employees in March 2017. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters More

A senior career official in the US Department of Housing and Urban Development has alleged that she was demoted and replaced with a Donald Trump appointee after refusing to break the law by funding an expensive redecoration of Ben Carson’s office.



Helen Foster said she was told “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair” after informing her bosses this was the legal price limit for improvements to the HUD secretary’s suite at the department’s Washington headquarters.

Foster, 47, claimed that she also faced retaliation for exposing a $10m budget shortfall, and for protesting when she was barred from handling a pair of sensitive freedom of information act (FOIA) requests relating to Trump apparently because she was perceived to be a Democrat.

A copy of a complaint letter filed by Foster to a watchdog for federal employees was obtained by the Guardian. It alleges that HUD violated laws protecting whistleblowers from reprisals. Foster is seeking a public apology, compensatory damages and reinstatement as HUD’s chief administrative officer.

Trump last September nominated Suzanne Israel Tufts, a veteran Republican operative from his home county of Queens, New York, as HUD’s assistant secretary for administration, a position that Foster said subsumed her job. Foster was moved to the role of chief privacy and FOIA officer. Tufts was confirmed by the US Senate.

“This is a long-time public servant who did well at her job, and now her reputation has been ruined,” said Foster’s attorney, Joseph Kaplan, who filed the complaint to the office of special counsel (OSC) last November.

The OSC investigates allegations from civil servants of improper treatment and can prosecute or seek to settle complaints. It is not related to the justice department’s special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Foster’s complaint said that shortly before the contentious incidents, her performance had been rated “excellent” in an annual review, and that she received bonus pay worth 12% of her salary as a reward. She declined to comment for this article.

Raffi Williams, a spokesman for HUD, said in an email: “We don’t comment on pending matters of the type.” Williams referred inquiries to the OSC.

OSC communications director Jill Gerber said in an email: “We don’t comment on or confirm any pending cases.”

The complaint letter said that the day before Trump’s inauguration in January last year, Foster was asked by acting HUD director Craig Clemmensen to help Carson’s wife, Candy, obtain funds for the redecoration of her husband’s office suite. When Foster replied that there was a statutory limit of $5,000, Clemmensen allegedly told her that administrations had “always found ways around that in the past”.

When she had not relented by 10 February, Foster was repeatedly told by Clemmensen “to ‘find money’ for Mrs Carson”, according to the complaint, and that “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair”. Foster said she complained to HUD’s budget director about being asked to break the spending limit.

Clemmensen did not respond to an email seeking comment. A spokesman for the Carsons declined to comment.

At that time, Foster oversaw HUD’s FOIA office as well as being chief administrative officer. Her complaint alleged that around 16 February, she became aware of a pair of newly received FOIA requests and was contacted by Kevin Simpson, an attorney in HUD’s office of general counsel – the department’s in-house lawyers.

Simpson told her the office of general counsel had “been asked to discreetly handle these two FOIA requests outside of the normal FOIA processes”, according to the complaint, and that this had been decided by Maren Kasper, then HUD’s liaison to the White House. The requests apparently related to Lynne Patton, a former event planner for the Trump family, who controversially was given a job at HUD.