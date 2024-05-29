Housing, inflation, and government: Kennebunk Select Board candidates weigh in

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Six candidates vying for three seats on the Kennebunk Select Board shared their views on housing, inflation, the future of local government, and more during a recent question-and-answer forum at the town hall.

In the race, which voters will decide at the June 11 election, Select Board incumbents Lisa Pratt and Kortney Nedeau face challenges from Wayne Berry and Richard Morin, both former board members, and newcomers Jonathan “J.R.” Fallon and Karen Plattes.

Six candidates vying for three seats on the Kennebunk Select Board at the June 11 election.

Chair Shiloh Schulte, the current occupant of the third available seat, has opted not to seek reelection.

With local attorney Durward Parkinson moderating and Town Clerk Merton Brown keeping an eye on the clock for two-minute answers, the candidates sought to persuade voters that their experience, expertise, and temperament made them the best picks for the job.

Kennebunks summer preview 2024: New shops, eateries, festivals and more

Kennebunk Select Board candidates on new form of government

Parkinson asked the candidates if they have been following the work of the town's Charter Commission, which in recent weeks has been trying to determine which form of municipal government to recommend to the Select Board and voters during the November election.

The commission conducted a survey this month, with most participants answering they favored the current system, with a Select Board and voters having the final word on budgets, borrowing, and zoning changes. At the May 16 forum, however, candidates offered a range of preferences.

Plattes said the current Select Board has too many limitations and needs greater flexibility, particularly when it comes to line items in the annual town budget so that emergencies can be addressed in a timely manner. She said voters need to have the right to decide on proposed borrowing of funds and the full budget. She advocated for the Select Board to have more flexibility in deciding issues related to land use.

Karen Plattes

Pratt said the Select Board does not “wield much power” under the current form of government and is mostly charged with making “educated recommendations to voters.” She said she preferred a town council that could be the final word on the municipal budget and land use.

“A town council can be more effective and nimble,” Pratt said.

Borrowing funds, however, should be left to voters, she added.

Lisa Pratt

“We are experiencing now decisions made in the past that are affecting our taxes,” Pratt said. “I think voters should have a say in their long-term financial future.”

Berry said others have approached him with concerns that a town council form of government could result in “minority rule” and in budget increases over which voters would not have any input. He said he favored a hybrid model of government, in which voters weigh in on land use, borrowing and the budget.

Wayne Berry

Fallon said he preferred the current system, with the Select Board in place. He expressed concerns that seats on a town council could be “bought” by those with power and money.

“I want to stay away from the possibility of people buying their seats and trying to change the landscape of their town,” he said.

Morin said he preferred a hybrid approach to government, with a select board or town council reduced from seven members to five. He also advocated for the town to be divided into districts in which elected officials could more directly represent their neighbors. He said he would like to see two members remain at-large, however. He added that he favored the public having the “final vote” on the town’s annual budget.

Nedeau said she would support either a hybrid approach or a town council government. She said the current limitations of the Select Board have caused issues to be “pushed down the road,” citing road repairs and “special buys,” such as a new police cruiser, as examples. She said it is “completely unreasonable” that special elections sometimes need to be held to approve a variance on a property.

Kortney Nedeau

Nedeau also said she favors a town council as the final authority on the town’s budget.

More: RSU 21 School Board wants to move forward after ex-chair's 'hurtful' post against teachers

Affordable housing in Kennebunk: A 'super complex issue'

Parkinson asked the candidates to weigh in on the need for more affordable housing in Kennebunk.

Calling the issue a “super complex” one, Pratt said she was pleased the town offers some affordable and subsidized housing and noted that a new project by Avesta on Alewive Road should push the town past 500 units in the community, once it’s complete.

“Clearly, that’s not enough, though,” she added.

She said the Planning Board is key to more affordable housing. She referred to the town’s 2021 report that said the Planning Board should review its ordinances and see if there are additional ways to incentivize the development of affordable workforce housing and age-restricted units in the community.

Berry called affordable housing the issue that “goes to my heart,” as he has served on boards focusing on the need. He said the town needs to concentrate on the considerable portion of its population that is employed, limited in their assets, constrained in their income and may need support services.

“Affordable housing and the diversity of people who can live here is important to the fabric of the town of Kennebunk,” he said. “That’s as important as anything that goes on here.”

Fallon emphasized “attainable housing,” a term he recently heard Select Board member Bill Ward use. He noted that many who work in Kennebunk – police officers and firefighters, for example – are not able to live in the community.

Jonathan "J.R." Fallon

“We have to come to grips with attainable housing first for the people that are here and are trying to make ends meet,” Fallon said. “We have to figure that out before we get into the socio-economic definition of affordable housing.”

Morin said the town needs to look at making zoning changes, particularly regarding lot sizes, setbacks, and storage space, and promoting accessory dwelling units. He also said the town needs to manage short-term rental properties, which he said “contribute to high-cost housing” in the community.

Richard Morin

“Affordable housing is not just ownership,” Morin said. “It’s affordable rentals. Rentals create foundations for people to get their roots in the community. They want to stay, and then they work hard to find a way to become owners and residents for good.”

Nedeau said the town needs to find the right balance and a clear understanding and realize “we cannot bear the burden of anyone and everyone who wants to live here.” She said the town needs to educate itself on what housing is available and cannot be “NIMBYs” who say “not in my backyard” when opportunities are presented. She also advocated for people to construct accessory dwelling units when they can afford to do so.

“Think of ways outside the box that you can be part of the change,” she said.

Plattes said the town could do a better job at educating the public about accessory dwelling units and the opportunities for housing they present. She also advocated for figuring out ways for people of limited income to be able to rent a single room inside someone’s home. She said the renter could live affordably, and the homeowner could generate some income with the rent.

“It would be a great win-win,” she said.

High honors: Kennebunk High School names Class of 2024 Top 10 Percent

Is the town prepared for rising costs?

Noting inflation, Parkinson asked the candidates if the town is prepared to address rising costs that could trigger tax increases.

“The short answer is no,” Berry replied.

Berry said the town needs to seek opportunities to increase the flow of revenue, adding that tax increments, financing districts, and other measures have been “tools” used in the past. He said he proposed a local two-percent lodging tax last year, but the idea “got no traction whatsoever.”

“Enhancing revenues is what it’s going to take to help,” he said.

Fallon also gave the short answer of “no.”

“I don’t think we’re adequately prepared here,” he said.

Budget increases are “concerning,” Fallon added, and he said “strict scrutiny” needs to be applied to anything proposed fiscally. He added that need and amount are the two lenses through which such proposals should be examined.

Morin also said he did not think the town is prepared to address rising costs. He said the town needs to “take a better look” at its long-term strategic plan. Encouraging growth and development, both residentially and commercially, needs to be done in a “strategic and disciplined fashion,” but not in a way that puts the burden “on the shoulders of the people who are here now.”

Nedeau praised the new town manager and finance director for the “very comprehensible and very digestible” budget for the past year.

“I’m not saying that we are necessarily prepared today, but I think that we’re headed in a really good direction,” she said.

Nedeau said the town always has opportunities to seek grants and make cuts, which would call into question what residents would be willing to decrease.

Plattes said the town has no control over inflation and therefore has to prepare for it.

“We have to do exactly what’s been going on – we have to look at what we’re spending our money on and see where we need to tighten our belts,” she said. “Where we can’t, then we’re going to have to raise the money.”

To do that, Plattes said there would be options other than taxes.

“Growth is one of them,” she said.

Pratt agreed with Nedeau and spoke with optimism.

“I am thrilled to say that, yes, I believe that we are well on our way to being financially prepared as we move into the future,” she said. “In the last year, we have hired a new town manager who is fiscally very conservative, and this year presented a budget that had no excess but addressed our needs as a community ... We’ve also hired a new finance director that’s very smart and very highly motivated.”

Saluting service: Kennebunk museums offer free admission to military families

What are the issues that matter most?

During the forum, the candidates spoke about civility, their sources of advice, and which issues in the community they consider most pressing.

Fallon said his top three concerns involved preservation versus expansion, active civic engagement, and conservation benefits, while Morin named sustainability of the population, climate change, and the management of growth as his main issues.

Nedeau said a big issue for her is the Select Board’s need to communicate to members of the public about what it “really can do to serve” them. She also named increasing public engagement and finding the right form of local government as important.

Plattes said more effective communication, the need for a solid land use plan, and preparing “for everything we can” as her top three issues this campaign.

Pratt named tackling climate change, addressing the 2025 expiration of the town’s solid waste contract, and maintaining adequate municipal staffing levels as her three most important concerns.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunk Select Boad candidates weigh in on housing, government, more