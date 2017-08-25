This Is What Your Housing Dollar Will Buy Around The Country

A key component of the American Dream for decades has had a white picket fence around it and a swing set in its backyard. Homeownership has long been the brass ring for our hard work, a prize for our achievement, a barometer of our success.

Approximately 64 percent of Americans own the roof under which they sleep each night. The median house price in the United States jumped 6.5 percent from a year ago to an all-time high of $263,800 last June. But as with all things real estate, it’s about location. Good schools, well-paying jobs, low crime, good weather and access to services all influence where we choose to live.

We looked at homes listed for sale in some of the cities along the HuffPost Listen to America bus tour route to see what’s on the market at $250,000, $500,000 and $1.5 million. Special shout out to our friends at Realtor.com and Luxury Portfolio for their help.

What $250,000 will buy you in ...

St. Louis, Missouri

A charming four-bedroom, two-bath home with hardwood floors, skylights and an updated stainless steel kitchen. Good schools and walking distance to a kid-friendly public park. Square footage: 1,769.

Birmingham, Alabama

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home is located in the gated community of Brookes Crossing, near the Pinnacle Mall and inside the Trussville city limits. It has hardwood floors, a designer kitchen and an upstairs loft that can be used as a den or office. The complex has a new community pavilion with a grill and fireplace for neighborhood cookouts. No square footage listed.

Lincoln, Nebraska

