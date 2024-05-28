New housing development coming to West Lebanon Twp., 1 home to be given away to a veteran

Ground was broken Thursday afternoon on Magnolia Place, a new 38-unit housing development in West Lebanon Township, one of which will be donated to a veteran.

The new development spans the area of Scull Street, between North 25th to around North 21st Streets, and will provide 38 single family manufactured homes, falling into the affordable bracket.

David Holm, founder of Homes for Life, LLC, the developer of this project, said he expects people could be moving in to Magnolia Place in as soon as 60 days, with en masse in 90 to 120 days.

Floor plans will range from 2 to 4 bedrooms, and start at around $130,000.

In choosing to develop this site, Holm said he kept two demographics in mind - the aging community and people in their 20s.

Retirees and 20-somethings

"I heard a story just recently about a young man who's discouraged about his prospects of moving out of his folks' home, and rightfully so," Holm said. "All facets of life are coming at him fast, and it's expensive. So here again is another option that can take care of some of the younger folks and some of the older folks who rely on gentlemen like me and many of you, the community business owners who try support and give back."

Visitors were able to tour one of the homes, manufactured by Eagle River Homes of Leola.

Holm added later that renters can find themselves in situations where the space they're renting is sold off, or their landlord passes away and the heir doesn't wish to maintain the property as a rental, and ultimately have to spend time and money finding a new place to live. Having homes available at an affordable price helps those just starting out in life focus on their future without having to worry about where they're going to live.

Providing single story living for retirees, empty-nesters and those aging in place allows the opportunity for them to right-size into easier safer living situations. Providing starter and right-sized housing also frees up the supply of two and three story homes.

"Thirty-eight homes I'll concede is a drop in the bucket compared to the total need, but if I'm able to do 38, and somebody else does 38, then two other guys and gals do 38, then next thing you know there's some solution."

A home for a hero

In partnership with Veterans Multi-Service Center, Holm is giving away one of the 38 homes to a veteran through his nonprofit, Shoot for Success, Inc.

The veteran has not been chosen yet.

Holm said that due to a medical issue, he wasn't eligible to serve in any of the branches of service.

David Holm, founder of Homes for Life, LLC, have remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony, announcing that one of the 38 units would be given away to a veteran.

"That didn't pan out, for me to go and put a uniform on," he said. "So this is just my way to give back to those that have."

The proximity of the development to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, around 4.6 miles, made it a perfect place to give a home to a veteran. Holm said that he has heard stories of individuals having travel two hours to get the medical attention they need.

"Even thirty minutes, or from Lancaster with moderate traffic, 45 minutes, it's unimaginable for those of us who live here in Central Pa., we have such a healthcare network and it's all so close, you're sort of selecting which one can take you in the next five minutes. "

West Lebanon Township

This site plan shows the layout of Magnolia Place once completed.

Part of what has made Magnolia Place a reality, Holm said, was cooperation in West Lebanon Township with its amiable zoning ordinance and municipal government.

"West Lebanon Township is a great place to do business. Their ordinance from a development perspective is simple and straightforward. How they designed it from a residential perspective is there's one classification. You'll find many municipalities [with] two, three on average, and as many as four plus."

He believes that zoning ordinances modeled after West Lebanon Townships' elsewhere would allow for all types of housing, and allowed him the opportunity to develop affordable housing on the property.

