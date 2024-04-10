Housing, child support and firearm storage: Prosecutor's office hosts 'Resource Day'

INDIANAPOLIS — Providers for housing, child support, legal services and more will congregate later this month for Marion County residents to get connected to any social service they may need.

Later this month dozens of service providers, ranging from health care to firearm storage education, will gather for the community to get help as part of Family Support Resource Day, hosted by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“There are several services available to Marion County residents that are underutilized often due to the lack of awareness or access,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement. “These events are meant to help those in need, by offering direct assistance and connecting them with services to improve their quality of life. Increasing accessibility to these services will remove barriers and benefit our entire community.”

IF YOU GO: The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Teamsters Local 135, at 2829 Madison Ave, The prosecutor's office said another resource day will take place this fall.

Participating agencies

Anthem, CareSource, CIRTA, Community, Outreach and Recruitment Concord Neighborhood Center Fair Housing, Firefly Children and Family Alliance, Indianapolis Fire Department, Indiana Family and Social Services, Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention, MCCS, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Managed Health Services, Nurse Family Partnership, Office of Congressman Andre Carson, Office of Todd Young, PACE Indy, Second Helpings, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach, United Healthcare, University Hospital OBGYN, and the Indianapolis Urban League.

