Housing Authority transforming communities, building futures

The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) was founded in 1960 by Resolution No. 37 “A Resolution declaring the need for a Housing Authority in the City of Fort Myers, Florida” and was adopted by a unanimous resolution.

Since that time, HACFM has provided housing for those in need in our area and presently serves an estimated 10,000 individuals in the City of Fort Myers and Southwest Florida. Through developments such as Renaissance Preserve, Landings at East Pointe, East Pointe Place, Bonair Towers, and Horizons Apartments, HACFM offers over 1,400 apartments and administers over 2,500 Housing Choice Vouchers.

Bruce Strayhorn

The first development that HACFM developed with the City of Fort Myers was the Southward Village Annex in 1960. This provided duplex, triplex and fourplex residences at the corner of Edison Avenue and Ford Street, housing as many as 600 individuals.

It was the home for many of the current residents of the City of Fort Myers, including their children and grandchildren. Southward Village was truly a community, albeit 40 acres. Unfortunately, structures constructed in 1960, even though maintained, became obsolete.

One of our top priorities is ensuring our residents are living in safe environments. When we feel that isn’t the case, we will provide temporary replacement housing while we build a better, more effective building for them. We work hard to maintain and get the best use out of residential structures, but buildings from the '60s and '70s must be replaced for the safety of our residents.

Recently, HACFM, along with its partner, the City of Fort Myers, applied to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a coveted $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Grant (CNI), and was awarded funding in 2021. The centerpiece of the CNI grant is the neighborhood surrounding Southward Village and Lincoln Park, all east of Fowler Street in the City of Fort Myers.

HACFM was able to enhance this initial award through its numerous partners, including the City of Fort Myers, the Lee County School Board and Lee Health, to commit over $380 million towards the efforts to improve the greater Southward Village/Dunbar area. The grant will see over 400 well-designed and developed residences on the Southward Village site, a community grocery store and recreational activities, across the street from the soon to be completely renovated Franklin Park Neighborhood School.

Additionally, HACFM recently broke ground on a 90-unit complex at 3611/3621 Cleveland Avenue on U.S. 41. This development will host mixed income apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail and commercial on the Cleveland frontage, complying with the City of Fort Myers CRA Cleveland Area Development Plan.

The most basic elements of human life are to have a roof over your head and something in your stomach. We have found that many residents need help meeting these basic needs and overcoming many other obstacles.

HACFM is not alone in its efforts. Alongside local, state and federal partners, HACFM provides more than just housing. For residents struggling to put food on the table, we partner with organizations that combat hunger, like Harry Chapin Food Bank and Community Cooperative. For those that need help with education or scholarships, our partnership with The School District of Lee County brings tutors into our communities. We also have a Boys & Girls Club of Lee County that neighbors our Renaissance community, which facilitates extra learning and is a place for children to go until their parents get home from work.

We see our residents through every step of their journey. We watch our youth grow up, go to high school and college, maintain good jobs and come back into the community that helped nurture them. We’ve had many residents say that their son or daughter went off to college and received a scholarship because of the Housing Authority. In return, these individuals come back and become firefighters, police officers and other essential workers in our community.

The City of Fort Myers and HACFM address the needs of our residents and because of that care, our residents are able to grow and thrive. It is much like a large family that watches out for the members of the family, and the members of the family watch out for each other. Everyone plays a role in helping serve those in need. We’re all in this together, and when we rebuild parts of our city, the whole city raises the bar of equity and fairness.

E. Bruce Strayhorn has served the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers since 1988 and was originally appointed by Mayor Art Hamel. He is a Fort Myers native, and he is a partner at the law firm of Strayhorn, Persons-Mulicka & Fisher. He brings a unique knowledge of Southwest Florida’s history, with decades of involvement in planning and growth and insight into current issues. To learn more about the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers, visit HACFM.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Housing Authority transforming communities, building futures