These houses could become a historic district. Opposition includes death wish, profanity

A house at 3111 W. Wisconsin Ave. is among five buildings that would make up the new Grand Avenue Historic District.

Five houses on two near west side blocks would become a historic district under a proposal endorsed by city officials − after a process that included profanity and a death wish targeting a supporter.

They're the last remaining cluster of houses on West Wisconsin Avenue from the neighborhood's Grand Avenue era, when wealthy Milwaukee business operators built homes just west of downtown in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, according to a Historic Preservation Commission report.

The properties, at 3034 W. Wisconsin Ave., 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave., 3111 W. Wisconsin Ave., 3121 W. Wisconsin Ave., and 3127 W. Wisconsin Ave., would become the Grand Avenue Historic District if the proposal wins approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The district was recommended by the council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee at its Thursday meeting.

The properties, built from 1889 through 1913, meet the preservation ordinance's criteria to create a historic district, commission member Matt Jarosz told zoning committee members.

That district status would require the property owners to obtain preservation commission approval for any exterior changes.

That's triggering opposition.

"We're 100% opposed. And nobody cares," said Eric Sobush, one of the owners of 3121 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Sobush and other opponents say historic status would give too much control to the commission over how they maintain their properties, and force them to spend more money.

Historic status also would make it more difficult to sell the investment properties, Sobush said.

Some opponents said the district was being created to punish large apartment operator Youssef "Joe" Berrada, who operates The Millerand apartment building, 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave. Berrada's building is being recommended for historic designation in a separate action.

"You're pulling the rest of us in to be your cover," said Brian Quincey, another owner of 3121 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Bauman and Jarosz denied that claim.

Supporters included near west side residents.

They said historic designation would strengthen the neighborhood, and property values, by requiring renovations that meet preservation standards − and maintain Milwaukee's history.

"We all have a duty to care," said Allyson Nemec, a resident, architect and Plan Commission member.

Before testimony, committee members saw a videotape of the Historic Preservation Commission's March 11 meeting when the district was recommended for approval.

That included Sobush referring to Ald. Robert Bauman, a commission member, with a profane term.

One of Sobush's partners, Mark Roeker, sent a March 11 email to Bauman with the subject line saying, "Hope you get untreatable cancer!" It also referred to Bauman, whose district includes the near west side, with a profane term.

That left committee members lamenting much of the debate's tone.

"It seems like this process has gotten a little off the rails," said Ald. Jonathan Brostoff.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee historic district endorsed in debate with profanity, death wish