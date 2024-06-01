Houses, cars, hit by gunshots in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple houses, cars and other objects were hit with gunshots in Southeast Portland, prompting deployment of spike strips on a potential suspect’s car and the arrest of another man after a brief police chase Friday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Portland police officers responded to Southeast 145th Avenue and Division on multiple reports of gunfire. On arrival, they reportedly learned cars, houses and various other objects had been hit by gunshots.

3 Gresham firefighters injured, 1 fighting for his life after duplex fire

Moments later, officers found a possible suspect in a car which failed to stop for police. They deployed spike tires, which stopped the vehicle, but then found the driver was not actually involved in the shooting.

Just before 10:15 p.m., officers pursued another another possible suspect in a vehicle near Southeast 146th and Stark heading towards Gresham. But officers were able to stop the car near Southeast 187th and Yamhill and arrested 28-year-old Maurice Tyrell Boyd.

‘She was a star’: Family of Hazelwood shooting victim calls for justice

According to PPB, it is unknown whether Boyd was involved in the shooting at this time. However, since a gun was recovered, he was charged with other crimes including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, attempting to elude a police vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

PPB’s Focused Intervention Team is continuing the investigation.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.