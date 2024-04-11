Houses being built for low-income farm workers in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of homes are now available for farm workers in southwest Kansas.

A USDA grant funded the 86 units at Hunters Glen in Garden City.

In order to qualify, at least one person in the household must be a farm labor worker.

Work is being done to build 106 more houses. They will be low-income.

“I think that you know, everywhere right now, and it’s kind of been an issue for a while, is the affordable housing, you know, so bringing this, you know, Garden City is going to offer, you know, a lot of people places to call home,” said Tymrie Pankake, a housing specialist.

Housing specialists say they realized people did not live where they worked.

“You know, it’ll take away having to spend, you know, maybe hours in the car driving to and from work, and I think that’s just the biggest thing we want them to be able to live in the community that they work at,” said Pankake.

Construction on phase two has not started.

“Part of the last phase is a community building/head start building, so that’s going to be really nice for working families and things like that,” said Pankake.

There will also be a phase that focuses on farm workers.

