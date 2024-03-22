Housekeeper takes a break from laundry and buys lottery ticket. He scores big prize

A housekeeper was waiting on laundry to finish, so he bought some lottery tickets at a convenience store in Maryland.

Then he was left in disbelief when he realized he won $50,000, the game’s top prize.

The man from Oxon Hill was washing bedding at a laundromat with his wife, the Maryland Lottery said in a March 21 news release.

They were waiting for the blankets and bedspreads to finish, so they went to a convenience store and bought two $5 Money Money Money scratch-off tickets, the lottery office said.

His wife scratched her ticket and won $20.

When he scratched his ticket, he had to count the zeros “over and over,” according to the lottery office.

“I tried every way possible not to see the $50,000 printed there. I knew it could not be true. I had to be missing something,” the man told lottery officials.

Now the couple has plans to put the money toward a down-payment for a home.

Oxon Hill is about a 45-mile drive southwest from Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

