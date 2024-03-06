Housekeeper pawned dead client’s $20,000 ring she took as memento, Florida cops say

A housekeeper who worked for a Florida couple for nine years is accused of walking out of their home with a $20,000 ring — not long after the family matriarch died in bed, according to investigators.

The “cherished” ring was reported missing by the woman’s grieving husband, the Bunnell Police Department said in a March 5 news release. Bunnell is about a 65-mile drive south of Jacksonville.

“The victim explained he found his wife of 53 years unresponsive on the morning of October 28,” police officials said.

“Sometime afterwards, the victim realized a ring his wife cherished was missing. With the aid of family members, the victim searched the home, but they could not locate the ring.”

It was during an interview with the widower that detectives learned a housekeeper worked in the home around the time of his wife’s death.

Further investigation revealed the 57-year-old housekeeper had been using an alias, officials said.

“Detectives checked pawn shop transaction records under both names, which revealed (the suspect) had an extensive pawn transaction history at Cash-It-In Pawn in Bunnell,” police said. “The detectives spoke with pawn shop employees and determined (the suspect) pawned a ring similar to the stolen ring on November 20.”

The suspect initially denied taking the ring, but she changed her story after being confronted with pawnshop records, officials said.

“She explained to detectives she wanted something by which she could remember the victim’s wife,” police said.

“(She) further admitted to detectives she arranged for a friend ... to come to Bunnell, and pay off her $300 pawn note on the stolen ring and one other ring she pawned.”

Detectives contacted that woman, who agreed to cooperate and surrendered the ring, officials said.

The ex-housekeeper was arrested March 4 and was charged with dealing in stolen property, jail records show.

Mom accused of theft tries framing her child, Florida cops say. ‘That’s not true mom’

HOA leader spent homeowner fees on her mortgage, other home projects, Florida cops say

Woman swipes $1.5 million and splurges on flights, Carnival cruises, Florida cops say