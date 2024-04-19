Household supply drive to help Mobile families in need — what you can donate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile is partnering with a community organization to help local needy families, and it seeks donations.
Alabama has bought the Foley Beach Express Bridge — here’s what that means for drivers
According to a Facebook post, the city is hosting a Household Supply Drive with Dwell Mobile, a community organization that “provides resettled refugee families practical support in their new life, meaningful relationships with new neighbors and opportunities to develop a better future.”
The city invites residents to donate from Monday, April 15 through Wednesday, May 15.
Acceptable items include:
Dish soap
Sponges
Cleaning wipes
Lysol spray
Window cleaner
Hand towel
Rags
Laundry detergent
Deodorant
Trash bags
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Body wash
Shampoo
Conditioner
Feminine care products
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Pencils
Pens
Those who choose to donate can leave items at the Government Plaza Atrium information desk, located at 205 Government Street in Mobile.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.