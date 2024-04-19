Household supply drive to help Mobile families in need — what you can donate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile is partnering with a community organization to help local needy families, and it seeks donations.

According to a Facebook post, the city is hosting a Household Supply Drive with Dwell Mobile, a community organization that “provides resettled refugee families practical support in their new life, meaningful relationships with new neighbors and opportunities to develop a better future.”

The city invites residents to donate from Monday, April 15 through Wednesday, May 15.

Acceptable items include:

Dish soap

Sponges

Cleaning wipes

Lysol spray

Window cleaner

Hand towel

Rags

Laundry detergent

Deodorant

Trash bags

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Body wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Feminine care products

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Pencils

Pens

Those who choose to donate can leave items at the Government Plaza Atrium information desk, located at 205 Government Street in Mobile.

