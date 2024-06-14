House on West Main Street in Lucas declared total loss following Friday morning fire

LUCAS — The house at 174 W. Main St. in Lucas was declared a total loss following a fire Friday morning.

Monroe Township-Lucas fire Capt. Brad Fisher said four people were displaced by the fire, which was reported at 10:12 a.m. A cause has not been determined.

Firefighters from five departments battled a house fire Friday morning that left the house at 174 W. Main St. in Lucas a total loss.

Mutual aid was provided by the Mansfield Fire Department, Perrysville Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township, Madison Township Fire Department and EM, and Mifflin Township (Richland County).

The American Red Cross assisted on scene with drinks and food, along with 1-800 Board-Up.

