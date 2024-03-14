Get out of the house this weekend with these events in Indiana

Get out and experience Indiana's natural environment with these events around the state this weekend and beyond.

From bats and salamanders, to weed removal and woodpeckers, there are plenty of opportunities for Hoosiers to learn about the state's flora and fauna as they explore Indiana's natural areas.

Friday, March 15

You Pick Hike, 8 a.m. at Lincoln State Park: Choose a trail at the park and an invasive species to pick. Invasive species make up a huge percentage of the greenery in the park this time of year, so they are easy to find.

Slimy Sallies, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park: Learn why slime helps salamanders survive at Potato Creek’s nature center. Meet a live tiger salamander and create your own slime to take home.

Origins of Indiana State Parks, 3 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park: Learn how McCormick’s Creek State Park become the first state park in Indiana.

Timber! Understanding the Timber Rattlesnake, 4 p.m. at Brown County State Park: Meet at the nature center to get a close look at Indiana’s most venomous snake. Learn the history of timber rattlesnakes and how Hoosiers can share the state park with these animals. Program involves a live feeding, which may not be suitable for all guests.

Cyclists ride bikes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, along Fall Creek Greenway Trail, east of Binford Boulevard in Indianapolis.

Saturday, March 16

Migratory Bird Walk, 9 a.m. at Overley-Worman Park: Join a naturalist and explore what birds are migrating through Indiana this spring.

Weed Wrangle, 9 a.m. at Raccoon SRA (Cecil M Harden Lake): The Wabash Invasive Removal Project will be removing invasive plants from the park while teaching landowners how to do the same at home. Speakers and volunteers from the Parke-Vermillion Soil Health Alliance, Purdue Extension, and Indiana Department Of Natural Resources will be on hand to teach and assist folks in removal of invasive species.

What’s that waterfowl? Young birders’ walk, 11 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park’s Ornithology Center: Walk the 2-mile Coffer Cam loop and learn identification tips for various ducks, geese and swans. Hosted by Indiana Audubon and Indiana Young Birders Network, this is a free event, but attendees must pay the park entrance fee.

Bats!!, 1 p.m. at O'Bannon Woods State Park: Meet at the park’s nature center to learn about Indiana’s bat species.

Woodpecker Walk, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: The park’s naturalist will talk about the variety of woodpeckers that are heard and seen throughout the park. Meet at the Delaware Lake parking lot for a 2-mile hike.

Maple Syrup, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park: Learn how to tap your own trees and check out historic photos of the sugar camp that used to be at Potato Creek. Meet at the nature center.

When is the next full moon: Here's when March's Worm Moon rises in Indiana

Sunday, March 17

Wildflower Hike, 8 a.m. at Lincoln State Park: Meet at the Col. Jones Home in Gentryville to see and learn about spring wildflowers.

Wetlands Awakening Walk, 10 a.m. at Indiana Dunes State Park: An easy, 1-mile hike with a naturalist to discover the creatures and plants starting to appear this spring.

Anuran Identification, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: Join a naturalist to learn how to identify various frogs and toads as their breeding season begins. Meets at the visitor center for a 45-minute presentation.

The Science of Rainbows, 1 p.m. at Patoka Lake: Staff at the park’s nature center will explain how rainbows are formed and why no one can ever find the end of one.

Public meetings and events later this month

Stop the Water Steal, Tuesday, March 19, 3 p.m. at the West Lafayette Public Library: Hosted by Stop the Water Steal. Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry will take questions from the public about the LEAP Pipeline project.

Centerpoint Energy public evidentiary hearing, Wednesday March 20, 10:30 a.m. at the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington Street, Room 222, Indianapolis. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will conduct a public hearing regarding cost recovery and allocation issues related to costs incurred by CEI South pursuant to its precedent agreement with Texas Gas Transmission,

Environmental Racism in Indy neighborhoods, Sunday, March 24, 11:45 a.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church: An Indiana University researcher will share findings about how environmental contamination plagues certain neighborhoods in the city more than others. The event is open to the public and will stream online at https://zoom.us/j/94385152883.

Lookout Towers of Indiana presentation, Tuesday March 26, 6 p.m. at Otis Park: RSVP required by March 22. Learn about Indiana’s lookout towers, the history of their use and which ones still have public access.

Annual Outdoor Adventure Class, Saturday, March 30, 9:30 a.m. at Holliday Park: Central Indiana Wilderness Club is hosting this class featuring a variety of topics including selecting gear, trail safety, camping, backcountry ethics and pooping in the woods. RSVP here: ciwclub.org/event-5469832

Get your events featured in the weekly calendar

If you have upcoming events related to the environment or outdoors, send them to karl.schneider@indystar.com.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Explore Indiana outdoors and environment this weekend with these events