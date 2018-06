FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to reporters at an enrollment ceremony for several House bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, said on Wednesday the House would vote on immigration legislation on Thursday that would end the practice of separating families who cross the U.S. border illegally.

